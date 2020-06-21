All apartments in Washington
1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2
1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2

1514 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · (866) 677-6937
Location

1514 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Rarely available 2 story almost 1,800 sq. ft. classic apartment in the heart of Georgetown above The Phoenix retail store. 2 bedrooms, massive living room double decorative fireplaces, separate dining room (could be used as a 3rd bedroom) eat-in kitchen with laundry, 1 1/2 baths, sun porch, part-time parking (6:30 pm - 9:30 am), high ceilings, lots of light, pets allowed case by case, tenant pays all utilities, available August 1st. Contact listing agent prior to submitting any application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 have any available units?
1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 have?
Some of 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 does offer parking.
Does 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 have a pool?
No, 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2 has units with dishwashers.
