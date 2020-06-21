1514 WISCONSIN AVE NW #2

Amenities

Rarely available 2 story almost 1,800 sq. ft. classic apartment in the heart of Georgetown above The Phoenix retail store. 2 bedrooms, massive living room double decorative fireplaces, separate dining room (could be used as a 3rd bedroom) eat-in kitchen with laundry, 1 1/2 baths, sun porch, part-time parking (6:30 pm - 9:30 am), high ceilings, lots of light, pets allowed case by case, tenant pays all utilities, available August 1st. Contact listing agent prior to submitting any application.