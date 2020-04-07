1512 Trinidad Avenue NE

Amenities
Huge Renovated Home in the Trinidad Area Available Now! - Large 3BD/3BA home available now in the Atlas District! Living room filled with natural lighting. Three bedrooms upstairs with great closet space. This capacious home has beautiful hardwood flooring, a separate dining room, and a finished basement. House features a fenced backyard, central A/C and heat, gas range, and dishwasher. In-unit laundry!
Steps from all the H Street Corridor has to offer! 1 mile walk to Union Market and the new Trader Joe's. This home is only a 18-minute walk from NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Ave Station. 85 Walkscore!
Tenant responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no pets. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4671467)