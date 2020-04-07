All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1512 Trinidad Avenue NE

1512 Trinidad Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Trinidad Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Huge Renovated Home in the Trinidad Area Available Now! - Large 3BD/3BA home available now in the Atlas District! Living room filled with natural lighting. Three bedrooms upstairs with great closet space. This capacious home has beautiful hardwood flooring, a separate dining room, and a finished basement. House features a fenced backyard, central A/C and heat, gas range, and dishwasher. In-unit laundry!

Steps from all the H Street Corridor has to offer! 1 mile walk to Union Market and the new Trader Joe's. This home is only a 18-minute walk from NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Ave Station. 85 Walkscore!

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no pets. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4671467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE have any available units?
1512 Trinidad Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE have?
Some of 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Trinidad Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Trinidad Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

