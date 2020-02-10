All apartments in Washington
1506 1st St. NW

1506 1st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1506 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
yoga
Gorgeous Light filled home in Truxton Circle! - Charming, light-filled 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath rowhouse in trendy Truxton Circle for rent immediately. Open floor plan in a historic 1920s rowhouse featuring exposed brick, high ceilings, bay windows, hardwood floors.

The ground floor: living room, dining area, guest bathroom, and a spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space that opens to a cute garden with a gazebo, a grapevine with real grapes, and a deck.
The second floor: master bedroom with a large bay window, a medium sized middle room, a small room overlooking the garden, plus a full bathroom (shower).

Walk to NOMA (red line) and Mt. Vernon (yellow & green). G2 bus to G town (via Logan & Dupont Circles). Florida buses to the U Street corridor and Adams Morgan. Two capital bikeshare stations within radius. Street parking is easily available.

Big Bear Cafe, Red Hen, Boundary Stone and other restaurants and cafes. Yoga District. Sunday farmers market. Walk to Harris Teeter, the new REI store, and Union Mark.

(RLNE4657079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 1st St. NW have any available units?
1506 1st St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1506 1st St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
1506 1st St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 1st St. NW pet-friendly?
No, 1506 1st St. NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1506 1st St. NW offer parking?
No, 1506 1st St. NW does not offer parking.
Does 1506 1st St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 1st St. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 1st St. NW have a pool?
No, 1506 1st St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 1506 1st St. NW have accessible units?
No, 1506 1st St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 1st St. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 1st St. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 1st St. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 1st St. NW does not have units with air conditioning.
