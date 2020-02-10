1506 1st St. NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors yoga

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities yoga

Gorgeous Light filled home in Truxton Circle! - Charming, light-filled 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath rowhouse in trendy Truxton Circle for rent immediately. Open floor plan in a historic 1920s rowhouse featuring exposed brick, high ceilings, bay windows, hardwood floors.



The ground floor: living room, dining area, guest bathroom, and a spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space that opens to a cute garden with a gazebo, a grapevine with real grapes, and a deck.

The second floor: master bedroom with a large bay window, a medium sized middle room, a small room overlooking the garden, plus a full bathroom (shower).



Walk to NOMA (red line) and Mt. Vernon (yellow & green). G2 bus to G town (via Logan & Dupont Circles). Florida buses to the U Street corridor and Adams Morgan. Two capital bikeshare stations within radius. Street parking is easily available.



Big Bear Cafe, Red Hen, Boundary Stone and other restaurants and cafes. Yoga District. Sunday farmers market. Walk to Harris Teeter, the new REI store, and Union Mark.



(RLNE4657079)