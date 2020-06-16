1503 SWANN STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stairway to heaven! Private entrance to beautiful two bedroom, two bath unit. first floor features open plan with gleaming wood floors and lots of light. Updated kitchen opens to large balcony. Second floor has two bedrooms, one en-suite bath, and a second hall bath. the second bedroom has a small second balcony. Skylights provide great light throughout. Washer/dryer is also located conveniently on the second floor. All this in a fantastic location (walk score of 96) and with a dedicated parking space included. Tenant pays all utilities (electric).