1503 SWANN STREET NW
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

1503 SWANN STREET NW

1503 Swann Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Swann Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stairway to heaven! Private entrance to beautiful two bedroom, two bath unit. first floor features open plan with gleaming wood floors and lots of light. Updated kitchen opens to large balcony. Second floor has two bedrooms, one en-suite bath, and a second hall bath. the second bedroom has a small second balcony. Skylights provide great light throughout. Washer/dryer is also located conveniently on the second floor. All this in a fantastic location (walk score of 96) and with a dedicated parking space included. Tenant pays all utilities (electric).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 SWANN STREET NW have any available units?
1503 SWANN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 SWANN STREET NW have?
Some of 1503 SWANN STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 SWANN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1503 SWANN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 SWANN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1503 SWANN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1503 SWANN STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1503 SWANN STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1503 SWANN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 SWANN STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 SWANN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1503 SWANN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1503 SWANN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1503 SWANN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 SWANN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 SWANN STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
