in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

1461 Florida Avenue NW #B - Property Id: 286383



Recently remodeled, spacious 1 bedroom + 1 spacious den (with French doors), 1 full bath -with very spacious shower- + gourmet kitchen in the historical 14th Corridor/U St District.



The unit is located on the first floor of a historic townhouse.



New features include:

-a patio/garden on the front (suitable for barbecue, eating al fresco, reading, sunbathing)

- a spacious den (that can host a beautiful office with a full -sofa bed for occasional guests-)

-new floors all over the apartment

-gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, bar top with stools, Italian stone floor, glass mosaic backsplash tiles.

-new high-end wash-and dryer in an enclosed space

-exposed brick wall in the living room and bedroom (and outside the front door)



One year lease minimum preferred.



Please contact the owner to view the COVID-free unit and make a private appointment.



Sorry, NO pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286383

No Pets Allowed



