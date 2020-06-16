Amenities
1461 Florida Avenue NW #B - Property Id: 286383
Recently remodeled, spacious 1 bedroom + 1 spacious den (with French doors), 1 full bath -with very spacious shower- + gourmet kitchen in the historical 14th Corridor/U St District.
The unit is located on the first floor of a historic townhouse.
New features include:
-a patio/garden on the front (suitable for barbecue, eating al fresco, reading, sunbathing)
- a spacious den (that can host a beautiful office with a full -sofa bed for occasional guests-)
-new floors all over the apartment
-gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, bar top with stools, Italian stone floor, glass mosaic backsplash tiles.
-new high-end wash-and dryer in an enclosed space
-exposed brick wall in the living room and bedroom (and outside the front door)
One year lease minimum preferred.
Please contact the owner to view the COVID-free unit and make a private appointment.
Sorry, NO pets.
No Pets Allowed
