Washington, DC
1461 Florida Avenue NW B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1461 Florida Avenue NW B

1461 Florida Avenue Northwest · (202) 577-1987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1461 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
1461 Florida Avenue NW #B - Property Id: 286383

Recently remodeled, spacious 1 bedroom + 1 spacious den (with French doors), 1 full bath -with very spacious shower- + gourmet kitchen in the historical 14th Corridor/U St District.

The unit is located on the first floor of a historic townhouse.

New features include:
-a patio/garden on the front (suitable for barbecue, eating al fresco, reading, sunbathing)
- a spacious den (that can host a beautiful office with a full -sofa bed for occasional guests-)
-new floors all over the apartment
-gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, bar top with stools, Italian stone floor, glass mosaic backsplash tiles.
-new high-end wash-and dryer in an enclosed space
-exposed brick wall in the living room and bedroom (and outside the front door)

One year lease minimum preferred.

Please contact the owner to view the COVID-free unit and make a private appointment.

Sorry, NO pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286383
Property Id 286383

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5801013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 Florida Avenue NW B have any available units?
1461 Florida Avenue NW B has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1461 Florida Avenue NW B have?
Some of 1461 Florida Avenue NW B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 Florida Avenue NW B currently offering any rent specials?
1461 Florida Avenue NW B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 Florida Avenue NW B pet-friendly?
No, 1461 Florida Avenue NW B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1461 Florida Avenue NW B offer parking?
No, 1461 Florida Avenue NW B does not offer parking.
Does 1461 Florida Avenue NW B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1461 Florida Avenue NW B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 Florida Avenue NW B have a pool?
No, 1461 Florida Avenue NW B does not have a pool.
Does 1461 Florida Avenue NW B have accessible units?
No, 1461 Florida Avenue NW B does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 Florida Avenue NW B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1461 Florida Avenue NW B has units with dishwashers.
