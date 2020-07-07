Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 Available 07/08/20 2 + 2 U Street Gem! Garage Parking Included! - This 2bed/2bath second-floor condo features an open living/dining area accented by hardwood flooring, custom lighting, and an enormous wall of windows that open up onto your very own private balcony! The unit's kitchen sports a central island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, tile backsplash, hardwood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, 5-burner gas range, and a double-basin sink. The master bedroom features en suite full bath with double vanity, separate shower stall, large bathtub, and a huge walk-in closet with custom shelving. The unit's second bedroom also has a walk-in closet. A washer/dryer rounds out the space.



This great building features a rooftop deck with gorgeous city views, a shared community room, and extra garage storage available for rent.



Around the corner from 14th and U, this unit is just blocks away from some of the most popular spots in DC. Swing by Trader Joe's on your way home to grab your groceries, wake up to Sunday brunch at Provision No. 14, or spend the afternoon strolling around Meridian Hill Park. Other local hot spots include Nellie's, Compass Rose, and U Street Music Hall. Commutes are easy with the U Street Metro (green and yellow lines) only a half-mile away!



Pets welcome! Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3971275)