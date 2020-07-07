All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218

1451 Belmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1451 Belmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 Available 07/08/20 2 + 2 U Street Gem! Garage Parking Included! - This 2bed/2bath second-floor condo features an open living/dining area accented by hardwood flooring, custom lighting, and an enormous wall of windows that open up onto your very own private balcony! The unit's kitchen sports a central island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, tile backsplash, hardwood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, 5-burner gas range, and a double-basin sink. The master bedroom features en suite full bath with double vanity, separate shower stall, large bathtub, and a huge walk-in closet with custom shelving. The unit's second bedroom also has a walk-in closet. A washer/dryer rounds out the space.

This great building features a rooftop deck with gorgeous city views, a shared community room, and extra garage storage available for rent.

Around the corner from 14th and U, this unit is just blocks away from some of the most popular spots in DC. Swing by Trader Joe's on your way home to grab your groceries, wake up to Sunday brunch at Provision No. 14, or spend the afternoon strolling around Meridian Hill Park. Other local hot spots include Nellie's, Compass Rose, and U Street Music Hall. Commutes are easy with the U Street Metro (green and yellow lines) only a half-mile away!

Pets welcome! Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3971275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 have any available units?
1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 have?
Some of 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 is pet friendly.
Does 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 offer parking?
Yes, 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 offers parking.
Does 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 have a pool?
No, 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 does not have a pool.
Does 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 have accessible units?
No, 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 Belmont St NW Unit 218 has units with dishwashers.

