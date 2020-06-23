All apartments in Washington
1444 CHURCH STREET NW

1444 Church Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1444 Church Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
Welcome home to the popular city neighborhood, Logan Circle. From the moment you walk inside this loft-style condo, you will be greeted by shining hardwood floors with loads of natural light streaming through the over-sized windows. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a modern open and sleek designed kitchen with island, plus nice-sized living and dining areas. The 2 ~real~ bedrooms feature built-in closet organizers and are connected by a balcony. This balcony over- looking the quiet courtyard, is the perfect to place to wind down with a glass of wine, before hitting the city and all the amazing spots just steps away. Choose from many restaurants and bars or zip over to Whole Foods and pick up something to enjoy at home. All this plus a washer & dryer in unit, separate storage space and YES - garage parking! Lastly, dont forget to take your dog to play in Logan Circle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 CHURCH STREET NW have any available units?
1444 CHURCH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 CHURCH STREET NW have?
Some of 1444 CHURCH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 CHURCH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1444 CHURCH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 CHURCH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 CHURCH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1444 CHURCH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1444 CHURCH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1444 CHURCH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1444 CHURCH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 CHURCH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1444 CHURCH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1444 CHURCH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1444 CHURCH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 CHURCH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 CHURCH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
