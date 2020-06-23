1444 CHURCH STREET NW

Amenities

Welcome home to the popular city neighborhood, Logan Circle. From the moment you walk inside this loft-style condo, you will be greeted by shining hardwood floors with loads of natural light streaming through the over-sized windows. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a modern open and sleek designed kitchen with island, plus nice-sized living and dining areas. The 2 ~real~ bedrooms feature built-in closet organizers and are connected by a balcony. This balcony over- looking the quiet courtyard, is the perfect to place to wind down with a glass of wine, before hitting the city and all the amazing spots just steps away. Choose from many restaurants and bars or zip over to Whole Foods and pick up something to enjoy at home. All this plus a washer & dryer in unit, separate storage space and YES - garage parking! Lastly, dont forget to take your dog to play in Logan Circle!