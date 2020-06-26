Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 Available 12/10/19 Hill East Dream! - This gorgeous 2bd/1bath 800+sqft condo is a true gem! Beautiful large windows greet you upon walking into the living room; the first thing you'll notice is the abundance of natural light reflecting off the beautiful hardwood floors. A nook off the living room is perfectly situated for a small home office or reading corner. Head into the semi-open kitchen to find lovely slate floors, stainless steel appliances, and the perfect breakfast bar. Down the hallway, you'll discover both bedrooms are well-sized with plenty of closet space. The bathroom is nice and bright with modern finishes and fixtures. Multiple skylights throughout make this top unit bright and sunny all day long. An in-unit washer/dryer rounds out this space nicely!



Hill East is a residential neighborhood surrounded by some of DC's best green spaces like Lincoln Park, Congressional Cemetery, and Kingman Island. Take a 10-minute walk and you'll have the opportunity to dine in some of the city's most noted restaurants like Rose's Luxury on Barracks Row or head 15 minutes to Eastern Market to enjoy fresh produce and crafts from local vendors every Saturday and Sunday. In the immediate neighborhood, you can grab a bite at The Pretzel Bakery or Al's Gourmet Pizza. This neighborhood is made easily accessible by Stadium-Armory metro, which is only 4 blocks away. You are just a 10-minute walk from the nearest grocery store, Harris Teeter, the Potomac Ave metro, and the nightlife on Pennsylvania Ave, which includes Trusty's and La Lomita.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric. Pets are welcome!



(RLNE4318827)