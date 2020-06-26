All apartments in Washington
1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3

1443 East Capitol Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1443 East Capitol Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 Available 12/10/19 Hill East Dream! - This gorgeous 2bd/1bath 800+sqft condo is a true gem! Beautiful large windows greet you upon walking into the living room; the first thing you'll notice is the abundance of natural light reflecting off the beautiful hardwood floors. A nook off the living room is perfectly situated for a small home office or reading corner. Head into the semi-open kitchen to find lovely slate floors, stainless steel appliances, and the perfect breakfast bar. Down the hallway, you'll discover both bedrooms are well-sized with plenty of closet space. The bathroom is nice and bright with modern finishes and fixtures. Multiple skylights throughout make this top unit bright and sunny all day long. An in-unit washer/dryer rounds out this space nicely!

Hill East is a residential neighborhood surrounded by some of DC's best green spaces like Lincoln Park, Congressional Cemetery, and Kingman Island. Take a 10-minute walk and you'll have the opportunity to dine in some of the city's most noted restaurants like Rose's Luxury on Barracks Row or head 15 minutes to Eastern Market to enjoy fresh produce and crafts from local vendors every Saturday and Sunday. In the immediate neighborhood, you can grab a bite at The Pretzel Bakery or Al's Gourmet Pizza. This neighborhood is made easily accessible by Stadium-Armory metro, which is only 4 blocks away. You are just a 10-minute walk from the nearest grocery store, Harris Teeter, the Potomac Ave metro, and the nightlife on Pennsylvania Ave, which includes Trusty's and La Lomita.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric. Pets are welcome!

(RLNE4318827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 have any available units?
1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 have?
Some of 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1443 East Capitol St SE Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

