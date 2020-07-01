1440 Chapin St Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access lobby

*FREE JANUARY RENT WITH 12 MONTH LEASE* Trendy unit in clean, quiet building on a beautiful, tree-lined community street in Columbia Heights. Steps from 14th Street and just North of the bustling U Street corridor, you’re within steps from an incredible range of restaurants and bars, pharmacies, parks, grocery stores, fitness businesses, boutiques, services, and more. Bus stops within a 2 minute walk, metro station within 10 minute walk. -- Huge bedroom with two big windows looking on to quiet street offers lovely natural light and ample room for King-sized bed (pictured) and more. Unlike other units in the building, three closets – including a gigantic, deep walk-in closet – offer excessive in-suite storage. Gorgeous hardwood floors make for easy elegance through spacious living and dining area that easily accommodate a full-sized couch and complete dining room table and chairs set. You won’t be cramped in the recently renovated kitchen with lots of storage space. -- This unit boasts multiple heating and cooling units for maximum individualized temperature control. A rare find - the in-unit washer and dryer as well as stainless steel dishwasher, mounted microwave, and a full-sized stove and refrigerator make for convenient, enjoyable cost-effective refined living. Bathroom is newly renovated with a tub made for soaking! Great water pressure and heat from shower head. This lobby level unit is raised above ground level and as such offers safety at front and back windows. -- Chapin Street offers a community and is exceptionally pet friendly - as is this unit (small pet fee applies). Secured with controlled fobs and keys, The Catherine feels safe because it is safe. No-fee package room (never miss a delivery again!) and free secure bike storage on site, in addition to an impeccably clean laundry room with paid large-capacity machines for when you need them. The building is even an Xfinity hotspot for wireless internet. The courteous and professional property management firm offers help and repairs for any issues that arise within hours if not minutes. -- All prospective tenants responsible for going though NOVO application process. Sorry, one-year terms only. Available immediately. -- Applicants will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. To be considered for approval, all applicants over the age of 18 must fully complete a rental application. For more information visit https://www.livenovo.com/residential-services/residential-information-forms/qualifying-criteria-doc/.