Washington, DC
1440 Chapin St Nw
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

1440 Chapin St Nw

1440 Chapin Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Chapin Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
lobby
*FREE JANUARY RENT WITH 12 MONTH LEASE* Trendy unit in clean, quiet building on a beautiful, tree-lined community street in Columbia Heights. Steps from 14th Street and just North of the bustling U Street corridor, you’re within steps from an incredible range of restaurants and bars, pharmacies, parks, grocery stores, fitness businesses, boutiques, services, and more. Bus stops within a 2 minute walk, metro station within 10 minute walk. -- Huge bedroom with two big windows looking on to quiet street offers lovely natural light and ample room for King-sized bed (pictured) and more. Unlike other units in the building, three closets – including a gigantic, deep walk-in closet – offer excessive in-suite storage. Gorgeous hardwood floors make for easy elegance through spacious living and dining area that easily accommodate a full-sized couch and complete dining room table and chairs set. You won’t be cramped in the recently renovated kitchen with lots of storage space. -- This unit boasts multiple heating and cooling units for maximum individualized temperature control. A rare find - the in-unit washer and dryer as well as stainless steel dishwasher, mounted microwave, and a full-sized stove and refrigerator make for convenient, enjoyable cost-effective refined living. Bathroom is newly renovated with a tub made for soaking! Great water pressure and heat from shower head. This lobby level unit is raised above ground level and as such offers safety at front and back windows. -- Chapin Street offers a community and is exceptionally pet friendly - as is this unit (small pet fee applies). Secured with controlled fobs and keys, The Catherine feels safe because it is safe. No-fee package room (never miss a delivery again!) and free secure bike storage on site, in addition to an impeccably clean laundry room with paid large-capacity machines for when you need them. The building is even an Xfinity hotspot for wireless internet. The courteous and professional property management firm offers help and repairs for any issues that arise within hours if not minutes. -- All prospective tenants responsible for going though NOVO application process. Sorry, one-year terms only. Available immediately. -- Applicants will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. To be considered for approval, all applicants over the age of 18 must fully complete a rental application. For more information visit https://www.livenovo.com/residential-services/residential-information-forms/qualifying-criteria-doc/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Chapin St Nw have any available units?
1440 Chapin St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Chapin St Nw have?
Some of 1440 Chapin St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Chapin St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Chapin St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Chapin St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 Chapin St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1440 Chapin St Nw offer parking?
No, 1440 Chapin St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1440 Chapin St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 Chapin St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Chapin St Nw have a pool?
No, 1440 Chapin St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Chapin St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1440 Chapin St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Chapin St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Chapin St Nw has units with dishwashers.

