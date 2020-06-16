1402 H St NE #305

Amenities

HIP, COOL, ECLECTIC H STREET NE HAS IT ALL. - Welcome home! This beautiful 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom light-filled luxury condo was built in 2018. The condo faces south overlooking H St. and boasts 9+ foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows for amazing sun, and all windows have full blinds for when you prefer privacy. There is a full bathroom in the bedroom, and a separate half bathroom near the unit entry. Unit comes with extra, secure storage in the basement.



Luxury design, with beautiful countertop island/bar between the dining room and cooking area; abundant cabinet space with top of the line white shaker cabinets with slow-close feature; subway tile backsplash throughout; bronze fixtures and rainfall shower head; Juliet balcony off the living room; and brand new Samsung appliances (including gas range, dishwasher, and full-size washer & dryer). It also has the ButterflyMX Video intercom system with companion app. This is a small condo building. There is a place to park your bike, get your mail/packages, an elevator, and only a fewhigh qualityneighbors!



Walk score of 91! Located on 14th & H St. NE, step outside and there are bus stops that take you right into the city, including the X1, X2, X9 Express, and D lines that bring you into NW. Free DC Streetcar stops one block away and goes to Union Station. Scooters abound and Capital Bike Share is one block away. There are five different grocery stores within a half-mile (Whole Foods, Moms Organic, Safeway, Aldi, and Giant). The food and entertainment scene in the area is amazing. Within two blocks there's Maketto, the Ella Grace, Sticky Rice, Toki Underground, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Rock N Roll Hotel, Hill Prince, Bullfrog Bagels, and more!



Available immediately for 12, 18, or 24-month lease. Small to medium pets considered. No smoking in unit. Under professional management. Inquire today online or via e-mail to schedule your showing.



