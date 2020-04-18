All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1391 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast

1391 Pennsylvania Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

1391 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in Jenkins Row is a luxury rental perfect for people looking to live in the center of the city and have every convenience. The best part of this unit is its beautiful view: the juliet balcony overlooks a serene, grassy interior courtyard with trees, shrubs, a gazebo, and a fountain.
================================================
================================================
Google "Jenkins Row" to learn about the amazing building. It has 24-hour concierge service; a gym with state-of-the-art equipment; multiple roof decks; and an unbeatable Capitol Hill location.
================================================
================================================
The Potomac Avenue metro station (blue, orange, and silver lines) is across the street. The Capital Bikeshare station is in front of the building. The nearest grocery store (Harris Teeter) is next door. Barracks Row is a 10-minute walk away. Navy Yard is a 10-minute walk away. And Eastern Market is one metro stop away.
================================================
================================================
The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom has no windows, but it is large (9'9" x 10'6"), has a spacious closet, and is adjacent to its own full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

