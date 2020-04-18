1391 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge courtyard gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in Jenkins Row is a luxury rental perfect for people looking to live in the center of the city and have every convenience. The best part of this unit is its beautiful view: the juliet balcony overlooks a serene, grassy interior courtyard with trees, shrubs, a gazebo, and a fountain.

Google "Jenkins Row" to learn about the amazing building. It has 24-hour concierge service; a gym with state-of-the-art equipment; multiple roof decks; and an unbeatable Capitol Hill location.

The Potomac Avenue metro station (blue, orange, and silver lines) is across the street. The Capital Bikeshare station is in front of the building. The nearest grocery store (Harris Teeter) is next door. Barracks Row is a 10-minute walk away. Navy Yard is a 10-minute walk away. And Eastern Market is one metro stop away.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom has no windows, but it is large (9'9" x 10'6"), has a spacious closet, and is adjacent to its own full bathroom.