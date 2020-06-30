1381 H St Ne,

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available NOW! Stunning Penthouse Apartment with 1 bedrooms and 2 baths. The open floor plan with 700 sq ft. Plenty our out door space. Enjoy the city vies and large out door patio. It is located in the center of the action on H st. visit local shops and restaurants that are just a few steps away. This Home boast, hardwood floors, 2 patios, Stainless steel appliances, and Quartz counter-tops. . The home does not offer parking but is convent to metro as the trolley is just a few steps away. Apply Today!