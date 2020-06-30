All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1381 H St Ne,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1381 H St Ne,
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:16 AM

1381 H St Ne,

1381 H Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1381 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available NOW! Stunning Penthouse Apartment with 1 bedrooms and 2 baths. The open floor plan with 700 sq ft. Plenty our out door space. Enjoy the city vies and large out door patio. It is located in the center of the action on H st. visit local shops and restaurants that are just a few steps away. This Home boast, hardwood floors, 2 patios, Stainless steel appliances, and Quartz counter-tops. . The home does not offer parking but is convent to metro as the trolley is just a few steps away. Apply Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 H St Ne, have any available units?
1381 H St Ne, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1381 H St Ne, have?
Some of 1381 H St Ne,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1381 H St Ne, currently offering any rent specials?
1381 H St Ne, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 H St Ne, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1381 H St Ne, is pet friendly.
Does 1381 H St Ne, offer parking?
Yes, 1381 H St Ne, offers parking.
Does 1381 H St Ne, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1381 H St Ne, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 H St Ne, have a pool?
No, 1381 H St Ne, does not have a pool.
Does 1381 H St Ne, have accessible units?
No, 1381 H St Ne, does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 H St Ne, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1381 H St Ne, has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University