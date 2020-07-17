All apartments in Washington
1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302

1352 Longfellow Street Northwest · (202) 759-6621
Location

1352 Longfellow Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 Available 08/01/20 Sunny 2 Bed 1 Bath Steps from Rock Creek Park!!! - Bright and Spacious 2bed/ 1bath condo just steps away from Rock Creek Park and public transportation in a newly renovated building. Lots of natural lighting, open concept living room/ kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer/dryer in the unit, beautiful hardwood flooring, ample closet space, Verizon Fios, Central Heat, Central AC and includes a separate storage room in the basement and a designated bike space in the bike room. Rooftop with a grill and panoramic views of the city.  You can see the monument!
***Second Wind Crossfit Gym, Moreland's Tavern and Delicia's Market on the same block. ***Nearby restaurants include Gold Coast Cafe, Atxondo, Smokey's, Hiwot Etheopian Restaurant and Dream Lounge, Catrachitos Restaurant, The Bar @ Milk and Honey, Oohhs and Aahhs, and so many more.
***1.6 Miles from Georgia Ave/ Petworth Metro - Green-Yellow Lines.  Street parking does not require zone permit nor DC tags. ***1 Block from Rock Creek Park***2 Miles from Target, DSW, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Petco, ect.

Requirements:
Pet Fees
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification
Tenant pays electric

(RLNE5875674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 have any available units?
1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 have?
Some of 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 is pet friendly.
Does 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 offer parking?
No, 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 does not offer parking.
Does 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 have a pool?
No, 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 does not have a pool.
Does 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 has units with dishwashers.
