Amenities
1352 Longfellow St, NW Unit 302 Available 08/01/20 Sunny 2 Bed 1 Bath Steps from Rock Creek Park!!! - Bright and Spacious 2bed/ 1bath condo just steps away from Rock Creek Park and public transportation in a newly renovated building. Lots of natural lighting, open concept living room/ kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer/dryer in the unit, beautiful hardwood flooring, ample closet space, Verizon Fios, Central Heat, Central AC and includes a separate storage room in the basement and a designated bike space in the bike room. Rooftop with a grill and panoramic views of the city. You can see the monument!
***Second Wind Crossfit Gym, Moreland's Tavern and Delicia's Market on the same block. ***Nearby restaurants include Gold Coast Cafe, Atxondo, Smokey's, Hiwot Etheopian Restaurant and Dream Lounge, Catrachitos Restaurant, The Bar @ Milk and Honey, Oohhs and Aahhs, and so many more.
***1.6 Miles from Georgia Ave/ Petworth Metro - Green-Yellow Lines. Street parking does not require zone permit nor DC tags. ***1 Block from Rock Creek Park***2 Miles from Target, DSW, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Petco, ect.
Requirements:
Pet Fees
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification
Tenant pays electric
(RLNE5875674)