1331 I Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

Furnished private room with queen bed in a 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. 1 to 18 month agreements available! $125 monthly membership includes utilities and HBO/Netflix. June Homes simplifies the moving process by providing quality properties in desirable locations, offering flexible-term renting options to fit your needs, furnishing all properties with a unique feel to match your style, removing hidden fees and so you know exactly, what you're signing up for, and streamlining the process submit documents to move-in with us.



This home includes laundry in unit, a dishwasher, AC, heating, high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.