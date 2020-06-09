All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1331 I Street Northeast
Last updated March 15 2020 at 3:31 AM

1331 I Street Northeast

1331 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1331 I Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished private room with queen bed in a 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. 1 to 18 month agreements available! $125 monthly membership includes utilities and HBO/Netflix. June Homes simplifies the moving process by providing quality properties in desirable locations, offering flexible-term renting options to fit your needs, furnishing all properties with a unique feel to match your style, removing hidden fees and so you know exactly, what you're signing up for, and streamlining the process submit documents to move-in with us.

This home includes laundry in unit, a dishwasher, AC, heating, high speed internet, bed linens, and towels. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 I Street Northeast have any available units?
1331 I Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 I Street Northeast have?
Some of 1331 I Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 I Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1331 I Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 I Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1331 I Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1331 I Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 1331 I Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1331 I Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 I Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 I Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1331 I Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1331 I Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1331 I Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 I Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 I Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
