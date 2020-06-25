1325 Harvard St NW A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Unit A Available 08/01/19 Upgraded 3 Level Home in Columbia Heights Unit A - Property Id: 138746



Welcome Home to Columbia Heights

This beautiful upgraded 4 BR 3 1/2 bath the spa baths and gourmet kitchen is coming soon. Enjoy being minutes away from from Columbia Heights Metro station, shopping dinning and more. This home features hardwood floors,upgrade features, high ceiling, large bedrooms with deck, large master suites, central AC and heating including full size washer and dryer. The additional storage is a plus. Make Harvard Street your new home today.



This property is professional management by Columbia Property Management. Please visit www.columbipm.com and click I'm renter and schedule your tour. This home is still occupied so appointments are required with 48 hour notice.



For additional information please contact Property Manager Shenetta Malkia at 202.991.9833 or via email Shenetta@nancyalert.com



Move in Special: 200 off your first's month rent if you apply within 24 hours of seeing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138746p

