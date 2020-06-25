All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

1325 Harvard St NW A

1325 Harvard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Unit A Available 08/01/19 Upgraded 3 Level Home in Columbia Heights Unit A - Property Id: 138746

Welcome Home to Columbia Heights
This beautiful upgraded 4 BR 3 1/2 bath the spa baths and gourmet kitchen is coming soon. Enjoy being minutes away from from Columbia Heights Metro station, shopping dinning and more. This home features hardwood floors,upgrade features, high ceiling, large bedrooms with deck, large master suites, central AC and heating including full size washer and dryer. The additional storage is a plus. Make Harvard Street your new home today.

This property is professional management by Columbia Property Management. Please visit www.columbipm.com and click I'm renter and schedule your tour. This home is still occupied so appointments are required with 48 hour notice.

For additional information please contact Property Manager Shenetta Malkia at 202.991.9833 or via email Shenetta@nancyalert.com

Move in Special: 200 off your first's month rent if you apply within 24 hours of seeing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138746p
Property Id 138746

(RLNE5032414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Harvard St NW A have any available units?
1325 Harvard St NW A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Harvard St NW A have?
Some of 1325 Harvard St NW A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Harvard St NW A currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Harvard St NW A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Harvard St NW A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Harvard St NW A is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Harvard St NW A offer parking?
No, 1325 Harvard St NW A does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Harvard St NW A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 Harvard St NW A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Harvard St NW A have a pool?
No, 1325 Harvard St NW A does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Harvard St NW A have accessible units?
No, 1325 Harvard St NW A does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Harvard St NW A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Harvard St NW A has units with dishwashers.
