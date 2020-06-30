1320 PARK ROAD NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Incredible Location! 98 Walk Score - Seconds to everything!! Light-filled 2 bedroom (bedroom + den)/ 2 bath condo in the heart of Columbia Heights. Approx. 2 blocks to Columbia Heights Metro and steps to shopping and dining. The condo has multiple exposures, hardwood floors throughout, 2017 HVAC, hardwired smoke detectors, interior fire sprinkler system, high ceilings, 2018 in-unit washer/dryer. Unit 2 comes with its OWN private deck and OWN large private patio.! Monthly covered parking to rent available across the street. PET Friendly!