131 16th Street Northeast - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2 bed, 1 bathroom apartment WITH A POOL and off-street parking, less than a mile from DC's hip H Street Corridor.



Enjoy the comforts of this spacious apartment on a quiet street, with easy access to Capitol Hill and downtown DC. Less than a 15 minute walk to Metro's Blue, Orange, and Silver lines, at Stadium-Armory station.



Some amenities include:

-Remote controlled air conditioning and heating

-In-unit washer and dryer

-Access to shared swimming pool and patio

-Several closets with plenty of storage space

- Did we mention it's one of the only city houses with an in-ground swimming pool?



Available now with flexibility on start date. One year lease minimum. Rent does not include utilities.