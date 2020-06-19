131 16th Street Northeast - 2

Amenities
2 bed, 1 bathroom apartment WITH A POOL and off-street parking, less than a mile from DC's hip H Street Corridor.
Enjoy the comforts of this spacious apartment on a quiet street, with easy access to Capitol Hill and downtown DC. Less than a 15 minute walk to Metro's Blue, Orange, and Silver lines, at Stadium-Armory station.
Some amenities include:
-Remote controlled air conditioning and heating
-In-unit washer and dryer
-Access to shared swimming pool and patio
-Several closets with plenty of storage space
- Did we mention it's one of the only city houses with an in-ground swimming pool?
Available now with flexibility on start date. One year lease minimum. Rent does not include utilities.