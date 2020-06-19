All apartments in Washington
131 16th Street Northeast - 2
Last updated May 28 2019 at 11:59 PM

131 16th Street Northeast - 2

131 16th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

131 16th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 bed, 1 bathroom apartment WITH A POOL and off-street parking, less than a mile from DC's hip H Street Corridor.

Enjoy the comforts of this spacious apartment on a quiet street, with easy access to Capitol Hill and downtown DC. Less than a 15 minute walk to Metro's Blue, Orange, and Silver lines, at Stadium-Armory station.

Some amenities include:
-Remote controlled air conditioning and heating
-In-unit washer and dryer
-Access to shared swimming pool and patio
-Several closets with plenty of storage space
- Did we mention it's one of the only city houses with an in-ground swimming pool?

Available now with flexibility on start date. One year lease minimum. Rent does not include utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 16th Street Northeast - 2 have any available units?
131 16th Street Northeast - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 16th Street Northeast - 2 have?
Some of 131 16th Street Northeast - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 16th Street Northeast - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
131 16th Street Northeast - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 16th Street Northeast - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 16th Street Northeast - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 131 16th Street Northeast - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 131 16th Street Northeast - 2 offers parking.
Does 131 16th Street Northeast - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 16th Street Northeast - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 16th Street Northeast - 2 have a pool?
Yes, 131 16th Street Northeast - 2 has a pool.
Does 131 16th Street Northeast - 2 have accessible units?
No, 131 16th Street Northeast - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 131 16th Street Northeast - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 16th Street Northeast - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
