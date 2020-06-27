1309 Linden Court Ne.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities media room

Two bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Private well-lit alley house with stone and bamboo wood floors. All modern roomy kitchen includes granite. Central air conditioning and heating.

Located in desirable H Street Corridor. Tons of restaurants of all cuisines and nightlife, and theater/Atlas Performing Arts Center. Rock & Roll Hotel. Local businesses services. Famous H Street Streetcar takes you to Union Station Metro/Mall/Amtrak Train. Experience the authentic vibe of H Street. Legally zoned to be used as residential or commercial!