1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Extraordinarily well-located condo in the heart of U Street / Columbia Heights! This newly renovated 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom condo has tile floors throughout, modern kitchen, high-grade new stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting granite countertops and an open floor plan ideal entertaining! It comes with its own private brick patio. The master bedroom comes with an en-suite bath. Walk to Columbia Heights and U St Corridor Metros, nightlife, shopping, dining, and the new Whole Foods. 5 miles to Regan airport