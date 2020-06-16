1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW

Amenities
Extraordinarily well-located condo in the heart of U Street / Columbia Heights! This newly renovated 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom condo has tile floors throughout, modern kitchen, high-grade new stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting granite countertops and an open floor plan ideal entertaining! It comes with its own private brick patio. The master bedroom comes with an en-suite bath. Walk to Columbia Heights and U St Corridor Metros, nightlife, shopping, dining, and the new Whole Foods. 5 miles to Regan airport