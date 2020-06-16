All apartments in Washington
1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW
Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:06 PM

1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW

1304 Fairmont Street Northwest · (703) 821-1840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1304 Fairmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Extraordinarily well-located condo in the heart of U Street / Columbia Heights! This newly renovated 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom condo has tile floors throughout, modern kitchen, high-grade new stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting granite countertops and an open floor plan ideal entertaining! It comes with its own private brick patio. The master bedroom comes with an en-suite bath. Walk to Columbia Heights and U St Corridor Metros, nightlife, shopping, dining, and the new Whole Foods. 5 miles to Regan airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW have any available units?
1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW have?
Some of 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 FAIRMONT STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
