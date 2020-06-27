1255 Wylie Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2BD/1BA Home Available September 5 in the Beautiful H Street Corridor! - Two-story 2BD/1BA home with beautiful hardwood floors, sleek stainless appliances, black granite countertops, central A/C, and and dishwasher. In-unit laundry! Beautiful exposed brick in the living room adds charm. House features an off-street parking spot for one compact car in the back, or you can use that area as a patio for entertaining! This is a whole house for the price of an apartment!



Wylie street is a quiet, one block-long street located in the heart of the Atlas District. Less than a mile walk to NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Ave Station. 93 Walk Score. Walkers Paradise! Stroll to all of the shops, restaurants, and the wonderful nightlife on H Street. Close to Gallaudet University and popular grocery stores like Trader's Joes & Whole Foods!



$45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Small pets permitted per owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas, water included!



(RLNE5036521)