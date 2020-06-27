All apartments in Washington
1255 Wylie Street NE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

1255 Wylie Street NE

1255 Wylie Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1255 Wylie Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2BD/1BA Home Available September 5 in the Beautiful H Street Corridor! - Two-story 2BD/1BA home with beautiful hardwood floors, sleek stainless appliances, black granite countertops, central A/C, and and dishwasher. In-unit laundry! Beautiful exposed brick in the living room adds charm. House features an off-street parking spot for one compact car in the back, or you can use that area as a patio for entertaining! This is a whole house for the price of an apartment!

Wylie street is a quiet, one block-long street located in the heart of the Atlas District. Less than a mile walk to NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Ave Station. 93 Walk Score. Walkers Paradise! Stroll to all of the shops, restaurants, and the wonderful nightlife on H Street. Close to Gallaudet University and popular grocery stores like Trader's Joes & Whole Foods!

$45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Small pets permitted per owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas, water included!

(RLNE5036521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Wylie Street NE have any available units?
1255 Wylie Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 Wylie Street NE have?
Some of 1255 Wylie Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Wylie Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Wylie Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Wylie Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Wylie Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Wylie Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Wylie Street NE offers parking.
Does 1255 Wylie Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Wylie Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Wylie Street NE have a pool?
No, 1255 Wylie Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Wylie Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1255 Wylie Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Wylie Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 Wylie Street NE has units with dishwashers.
