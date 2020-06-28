1240 Simms Pl NE A

Amenities
Brand New 1 BRM Ready for move in (Union Market) - Property Id: 133122
Newly renovated 1 BRM 1 bath Apartment Home walking distance to Union Market and H Street Corridor!
D8 bus stops right on the corner of Simms and Montello Ave (South towards Union Station).
10 minutes to H street, 5 minutes to Union Market, 9 minutes to NoMa/Gallaudet University Metro Station & Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station.
GREAT FEATURES:
* Individually controlled heating and air conditioning
* Fully-equipped kitchen with gas range, microwave
oven, dishwasher and disposal.
* Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast bar/Island
* Backyard Access
* Individual washer/dryer
* Residents will be responsible for their own Gas and
Electric
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133122
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5530521)