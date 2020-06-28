All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1240 Simms Pl NE A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1240 Simms Pl NE A
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1240 Simms Pl NE A

1240 Simms Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1240 Simms Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand New 1 BRM Ready for move in (Union Market) - Property Id: 133122

Newly renovated 1 BRM 1 bath Apartment Home walking distance to Union Market and H Street Corridor!

D8 bus stops right on the corner of Simms and Montello Ave (South towards Union Station).

10 minutes to H street, 5 minutes to Union Market, 9 minutes to NoMa/Gallaudet University Metro Station & Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station.

GREAT FEATURES:
* Individually controlled heating and air conditioning
* Fully-equipped kitchen with gas range, microwave
oven, dishwasher and disposal.
* Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast bar/Island
* Backyard Access
* Individual washer/dryer
* Residents will be responsible for their own Gas and
Electric
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133122
Property Id 133122

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5530521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Simms Pl NE A have any available units?
1240 Simms Pl NE A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 Simms Pl NE A have?
Some of 1240 Simms Pl NE A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Simms Pl NE A currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Simms Pl NE A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Simms Pl NE A pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Simms Pl NE A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1240 Simms Pl NE A offer parking?
No, 1240 Simms Pl NE A does not offer parking.
Does 1240 Simms Pl NE A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 Simms Pl NE A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Simms Pl NE A have a pool?
No, 1240 Simms Pl NE A does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Simms Pl NE A have accessible units?
No, 1240 Simms Pl NE A does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Simms Pl NE A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 Simms Pl NE A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University