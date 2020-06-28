1240 Simms Pl NE A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Brand New 1 BRM Ready for move in (Union Market) - Property Id: 133122



Newly renovated 1 BRM 1 bath Apartment Home walking distance to Union Market and H Street Corridor!



D8 bus stops right on the corner of Simms and Montello Ave (South towards Union Station).



10 minutes to H street, 5 minutes to Union Market, 9 minutes to NoMa/Gallaudet University Metro Station & Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station.



GREAT FEATURES:

* Individually controlled heating and air conditioning

* Fully-equipped kitchen with gas range, microwave

oven, dishwasher and disposal.

* Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast bar/Island

* Backyard Access

* Individual washer/dryer

* Residents will be responsible for their own Gas and

Electric

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133122

No Pets Allowed



