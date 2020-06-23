All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1231 29th Street, NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1231 29th Street, NW
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:24 AM

1231 29th Street, NW

1231 29th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1231 29th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
1231 29th Street, NW Available 07/13/19 $3800 / 2br - 1500ft2 - Georgetown Charmer (1231 29th Street NW Washington, DC) - ********Georgetown Charmer********

A very special home in the "east" village of Georgetown. One enters into a unique side entrance way into a semi-detached townhouse (approx. 1500 sq/ft) that offers many special features including sunny rooms, renovated bathrooms, tall ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and a private courtyard.

First Level: Entry, Living Room with Wood-burning Fireplace and Bookshelves, Dining Area,
Kitchen, Powder Room, and Courtyard/Patio Area.

Second Level: Two Spacious Bedrooms, one with balcony and the other with bookshelves,
Hall Bathroom.

Lower Level: Utility Room with Washer/Dryer and Storage Space.

Monthly Rent is $3800 plus all utilities. Available on or before July 13th. Landlord prefers a long term lease and has a no pet" policy.

Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate: 202-338-0500 *please all inquires via email - johntaylor@chatel.us

Rental Application Process is on-line at ChatelRealEstate.com. Please navigate to the rental tab, and scroll down to the posting for this property. $75.00 per person

At lease signing, please have two (2) checks, one month's rent and security deposit.

(((((((Equal Housing Opportunity Provider))))))

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2721179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 29th Street, NW have any available units?
1231 29th Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 29th Street, NW have?
Some of 1231 29th Street, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 29th Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1231 29th Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 29th Street, NW pet-friendly?
No, 1231 29th Street, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1231 29th Street, NW offer parking?
No, 1231 29th Street, NW does not offer parking.
Does 1231 29th Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 29th Street, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 29th Street, NW have a pool?
No, 1231 29th Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1231 29th Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 1231 29th Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 29th Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 29th Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1630 Park
1630 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University