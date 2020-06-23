Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

1231 29th Street, NW Available 07/13/19 $3800 / 2br - 1500ft2 - Georgetown Charmer (1231 29th Street NW Washington, DC) - ********Georgetown Charmer********



A very special home in the "east" village of Georgetown. One enters into a unique side entrance way into a semi-detached townhouse (approx. 1500 sq/ft) that offers many special features including sunny rooms, renovated bathrooms, tall ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and a private courtyard.



First Level: Entry, Living Room with Wood-burning Fireplace and Bookshelves, Dining Area,

Kitchen, Powder Room, and Courtyard/Patio Area.



Second Level: Two Spacious Bedrooms, one with balcony and the other with bookshelves,

Hall Bathroom.



Lower Level: Utility Room with Washer/Dryer and Storage Space.



Monthly Rent is $3800 plus all utilities. Available on or before July 13th. Landlord prefers a long term lease and has a no pet" policy.



Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate: 202-338-0500 *please all inquires via email - johntaylor@chatel.us



Rental Application Process is on-line at ChatelRealEstate.com. Please navigate to the rental tab, and scroll down to the posting for this property. $75.00 per person



At lease signing, please have two (2) checks, one month's rent and security deposit.



(((((((Equal Housing Opportunity Provider))))))



No Pets Allowed



