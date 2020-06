Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stately Town Home on Capitol Hill at 123 13th SE. Wrap around deck, fireplace in Parlor and Kitchen. New kitchen and Bathrooms. 3 bedrooms and a Den. Fenced front yard. Stain Glass sky light. New washer/dryer.

Stately Capitol Hill Town Home. Enjoy the wrap around deck, fireplaces and stain glass sky lights. End unit with a fenced front yard.

Beautifully renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Three bedrooms and a den. Fireplace in the first floor parlor and the kitchen New full size washer and dryer.