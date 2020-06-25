1205 Delafield Place Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Elegant, light-filled house on a tree-filled, lovely street in the 16th Street Heights neighborhood. The main level features original hard-wood floors and plenty of natural light. The open floorplan includes a living room, dining room, chef's kitchen and half-bath. The upstairs includes three spacious bedrooms, including two master bedrooms, 2 full baths, abundant closet space and laundry. The large finished basement includes another half bath. The house features a large, secluded back-yard with prepared gardening beds for those with a green thumb, and large back-porch and deck – perfect for evening dinners and weekend barbecues.



Fantastic Location! A half block from bus-stop for 70 & 79 which will take you Downtown, to the metro-station or directly to Silver Spring. Capital Bikeshare is around the corner. 25-minute commute to downtown. A short walk to the library, metro station, grocery stores, Upshur Pool, Hamilton, two Weekend Farmer's Markets, Carter Barron Tennis Center and Rock Creek Park. Walking distance to restaurants and bars including Anxo, Moreland Tavern, Petworth Citizen, Timber Pizza, Jackie Lees, L'il Cocos, Highlands, amongst many others! The house is in-boundary and a five-minute walk to the neighborhood gem West Education Campus, which is rated 8 on the GreatSchools rankings.



Available July. Tenant pays electricity, gas, water and cable/internet. Plenty of on-street parking. Pets on a case-by-case basis with a pet deposit.