Washington, DC
1205 Delafield Place Northwest
Last updated May 11 2019 at 4:23 PM

1205 Delafield Place Northwest

1205 Delafield Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Delafield Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Elegant, light-filled house on a tree-filled, lovely street in the 16th Street Heights neighborhood. The main level features original hard-wood floors and plenty of natural light. The open floorplan includes a living room, dining room, chef's kitchen and half-bath. The upstairs includes three spacious bedrooms, including two master bedrooms, 2 full baths, abundant closet space and laundry. The large finished basement includes another half bath. The house features a large, secluded back-yard with prepared gardening beds for those with a green thumb, and large back-porch and deck – perfect for evening dinners and weekend barbecues.

Fantastic Location! A half block from bus-stop for 70 & 79 which will take you Downtown, to the metro-station or directly to Silver Spring. Capital Bikeshare is around the corner. 25-minute commute to downtown. A short walk to the library, metro station, grocery stores, Upshur Pool, Hamilton, two Weekend Farmer's Markets, Carter Barron Tennis Center and Rock Creek Park. Walking distance to restaurants and bars including Anxo, Moreland Tavern, Petworth Citizen, Timber Pizza, Jackie Lees, L'il Cocos, Highlands, amongst many others! The house is in-boundary and a five-minute walk to the neighborhood gem West Education Campus, which is rated 8 on the GreatSchools rankings.

Available July. Tenant pays electricity, gas, water and cable/internet. Plenty of on-street parking. Pets on a case-by-case basis with a pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Delafield Place Northwest have any available units?
1205 Delafield Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Delafield Place Northwest have?
Some of 1205 Delafield Place Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Delafield Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Delafield Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Delafield Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Delafield Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Delafield Place Northwest offer parking?
No, 1205 Delafield Place Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Delafield Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Delafield Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Delafield Place Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Delafield Place Northwest has a pool.
Does 1205 Delafield Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1205 Delafield Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Delafield Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Delafield Place Northwest has units with dishwashers.
