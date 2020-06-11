All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1102 T ST NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1102 T ST NW
Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:53 PM

1102 T ST NW

1102 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1102 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
LOCATION - LOCATION - LOCATION - Gorgeous townhome with beautiful roof top terrace - 2BR/2BA+DEN approximately 1650 over three floors in vibrant Logan Circle/U Street offers stylish design and modern living with easy access to restaurants, shops and neighborhood entertainment. The private ROOF-TOP DECK with AMAZING VIEWS of downtown DC is perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet moment away from a bustling, lively neighborhood. The electric grill on the roof top comes with the house. Gorgeous hardwood floors and designer elements throughout! Large windows provide tremendous amounts of natural light! The main-level is open living concept with living and dining area, designer kitchen and breakfast bar. Top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures throughout! Upper level master with stylish en-suite bath and a wall of fabulously constructed built-in closets plus access to amazing roof top terrace. The lower-level features second bedroom with a beautiful hall bathroom plus a den/office and a laundry area. Tons of storage throughout! Available ASAP - Preferable lease terms: 12 to 24months - dogs ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 T ST NW have any available units?
1102 T ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 T ST NW have?
Some of 1102 T ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 T ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1102 T ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 T ST NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 T ST NW is pet friendly.
Does 1102 T ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1102 T ST NW offers parking.
Does 1102 T ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 T ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 T ST NW have a pool?
No, 1102 T ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1102 T ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1102 T ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 T ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 T ST NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University