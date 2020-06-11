1102 T ST NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

LOCATION - LOCATION - LOCATION - Gorgeous townhome with beautiful roof top terrace - 2BR/2BA+DEN approximately 1650 over three floors in vibrant Logan Circle/U Street offers stylish design and modern living with easy access to restaurants, shops and neighborhood entertainment. The private ROOF-TOP DECK with AMAZING VIEWS of downtown DC is perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet moment away from a bustling, lively neighborhood. The electric grill on the roof top comes with the house. Gorgeous hardwood floors and designer elements throughout! Large windows provide tremendous amounts of natural light! The main-level is open living concept with living and dining area, designer kitchen and breakfast bar. Top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures throughout! Upper level master with stylish en-suite bath and a wall of fabulously constructed built-in closets plus access to amazing roof top terrace. The lower-level features second bedroom with a beautiful hall bathroom plus a den/office and a laundry area. Tons of storage throughout! Available ASAP - Preferable lease terms: 12 to 24months - dogs ok.