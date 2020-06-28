1027 30TH ST NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill

A historic, Mixed Use Row Home in Georgetown. The exterior is historic Georgetown while the interior has been remodeled for a modern feel. The Row Home will appeal to progressive entrepreneurs who desire a residence above their office(s). However, it is a perfect set-up for a small clinic, a private practice, or a start-up company waiting for that big opportunity in a famous, historic, urban area. Utilize the lower two floors as a commercial office(s) and a waiting room and or use the third floor as a residence. The lower level provides a small kitchen for staff or residential use. It also has a lounge area with immediate access to a private patio within couple of steps. The main level provides a petite salon, a waiting room, or a reception area for clients and a private modern office or a den. The top floor could become a private office with an open workspace area or adapted to be a private top floor residence. This property may be perfect as a consulate office for any embassy within a short distance to the Washington Harbor for fabulous dining at The Sequoia, Guapo~s of Georgetown, Nick~s Riverside Grill, Fiola Mare, and seasonal ice skating near the Potomac River. On Street Parking Only (Independent contract parking available nearby).