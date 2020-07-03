1020 MONROE STREET NW

Amenities
Prime location! Amazing high-end apartment on the top level of the apartment building! 0.4 miles from Columbia Heights Metro Station & Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station! 95% walk score, daily errands do not require a car! 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Granite counter-tops with a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances! Beautiful hardwood floors! Washer/Dryer inside apartment! Lots of Natural Light! Rooftop access is down the hall on the same floor! All applications handled online at http://u36158.propertymanage.biz/rentals/detail?p=59156171