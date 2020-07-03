All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1020 MONROE STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1020 MONROE STREET NW
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

1020 MONROE STREET NW

1020 Monroe Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1020 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Prime location! Amazing high-end apartment on the top level of the apartment building! 0.4 miles from Columbia Heights Metro Station & Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station! 95% walk score, daily errands do not require a car! 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Granite counter-tops with a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances! Beautiful hardwood floors! Washer/Dryer inside apartment! Lots of Natural Light! Rooftop access is down the hall on the same floor! All applications handled online at http://u36158.propertymanage.biz/rentals/detail?p=59156171

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 MONROE STREET NW have any available units?
1020 MONROE STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 MONROE STREET NW have?
Some of 1020 MONROE STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 MONROE STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1020 MONROE STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 MONROE STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1020 MONROE STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1020 MONROE STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1020 MONROE STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1020 MONROE STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 MONROE STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 MONROE STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1020 MONROE STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1020 MONROE STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1020 MONROE STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 MONROE STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 MONROE STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University