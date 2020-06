Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Modern 2 Bedroom/2 Bath in the heart of Brookland. It features an open concept living/dining area with lots of natural light. The kitchen has been updated with exquisite finishes and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms are spa-like. It includes washer and dryer and parking. Located within minutes of the metro and bus routes, restaurants, and shopping.