101 Hawthorne Ct NE
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

101 Hawthorne Ct NE

101 Hawthorne Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

101 Hawthorne Court Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Park Place Perfection w/ Pool + Private Patio! - This recently updated 2 bedroom gem in Park Place is bright, spacious and modern! Enter into the unit and be greeted by gleaming hardwood floors leading to the spacious living area. Continue through to the updated kitchen, with stainless steel appliances including double oven, and great cabinet storage.

Continue through to the bedrooms on either side of the living room, both of which are well appointed and have large windows. The larger of the two bedrooms has a walk-in wardrobe with built-in shelving and the second bedroom features sliding barn doors to the closet. The full bathroom is bright with plentiful storage and there is a washer/dryer in-unit. With a private enclosed back patio off the living area, this unit is great for entertaining. Parking on-site is available.

Park Place is a gated community with 24-hour security, two pools, and a community room. Adjacent to Brookland and Bloomingdale, this home is ideally located. Commuting is easy, with many buses running down North Cap up and downtown. The restaurants in Bloomingdale are a short walk away. You can grab breakfast at Sylvan Cafe, treat yourself for dinner at Red Hen, or go casual at Crisp Kitchen + Bar. In the other direction, you are a few blocks away from Right Proper Brewing, Brookland's Finest, and the Dew Drop Inn. Rhode Island Metro is your closest metro stop (red line) and houses larger stores like Giant and Home Depot.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for electric and cable/internet. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4866512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Hawthorne Ct NE have any available units?
101 Hawthorne Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Hawthorne Ct NE have?
Some of 101 Hawthorne Ct NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Hawthorne Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
101 Hawthorne Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Hawthorne Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Hawthorne Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 101 Hawthorne Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 101 Hawthorne Ct NE offers parking.
Does 101 Hawthorne Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Hawthorne Ct NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Hawthorne Ct NE have a pool?
Yes, 101 Hawthorne Ct NE has a pool.
Does 101 Hawthorne Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 101 Hawthorne Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Hawthorne Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Hawthorne Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
