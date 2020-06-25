101 Hawthorne Ct NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Park Place Perfection w/ Pool + Private Patio! - This recently updated 2 bedroom gem in Park Place is bright, spacious and modern! Enter into the unit and be greeted by gleaming hardwood floors leading to the spacious living area. Continue through to the updated kitchen, with stainless steel appliances including double oven, and great cabinet storage.



Continue through to the bedrooms on either side of the living room, both of which are well appointed and have large windows. The larger of the two bedrooms has a walk-in wardrobe with built-in shelving and the second bedroom features sliding barn doors to the closet. The full bathroom is bright with plentiful storage and there is a washer/dryer in-unit. With a private enclosed back patio off the living area, this unit is great for entertaining. Parking on-site is available.



Park Place is a gated community with 24-hour security, two pools, and a community room. Adjacent to Brookland and Bloomingdale, this home is ideally located. Commuting is easy, with many buses running down North Cap up and downtown. The restaurants in Bloomingdale are a short walk away. You can grab breakfast at Sylvan Cafe, treat yourself for dinner at Red Hen, or go casual at Crisp Kitchen + Bar. In the other direction, you are a few blocks away from Right Proper Brewing, Brookland's Finest, and the Dew Drop Inn. Rhode Island Metro is your closest metro stop (red line) and houses larger stores like Giant and Home Depot.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for electric and cable/internet. Pets welcome!



(RLNE4866512)