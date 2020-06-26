1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House

Amenities
1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper - Property Id: 231680
Nicely restored two bedroom plus a bonus open den/guest room PLUS an additional office/nursery/workout area in a wonderful Capitol Hill block, steps from Lincoln Park, see the Capitol down the Street, yet also close to Eastern Market shopping, restaurants & METRO. Wood floors, separate dining room, nicely updated kitchen with stylish grey cabinets, granite counters and even a pantry, TWO full baths, CAC, washer/dryer and a PRIVATE roof deck with amazing views. Available immediately. $3,495 + utilities. NO PETS and NO SMOKING, please. (YARMOUTH MANAGED)
No Pets Allowed
