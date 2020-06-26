1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper - Property Id: 231680



Nicely restored two bedroom plus a bonus open den/guest room PLUS an additional office/nursery/workout area in a wonderful Capitol Hill block, steps from Lincoln Park, see the Capitol down the Street, yet also close to Eastern Market shopping, restaurants & METRO. Wood floors, separate dining room, nicely updated kitchen with stylish grey cabinets, granite counters and even a pantry, TWO full baths, CAC, washer/dryer and a PRIVATE roof deck with amazing views. Available immediately. $3,495 + utilities. NO PETS and NO SMOKING, please. (YARMOUTH MANAGED)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231680

Property Id 231680



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5598575)