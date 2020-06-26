All apartments in Washington
1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House
1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House

1005 East Capitol Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1005 East Capitol Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper - Property Id: 231680

Nicely restored two bedroom plus a bonus open den/guest room PLUS an additional office/nursery/workout area in a wonderful Capitol Hill block, steps from Lincoln Park, see the Capitol down the Street, yet also close to Eastern Market shopping, restaurants & METRO. Wood floors, separate dining room, nicely updated kitchen with stylish grey cabinets, granite counters and even a pantry, TWO full baths, CAC, washer/dryer and a PRIVATE roof deck with amazing views. Available immediately. $3,495 + utilities. NO PETS and NO SMOKING, please. (YARMOUTH MANAGED)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231680
Property Id 231680

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House have any available units?
1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House have?
Some of 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House currently offering any rent specials?
1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House pet-friendly?
No, 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House offer parking?
No, 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House does not offer parking.
Does 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House have a pool?
No, 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House does not have a pool.
Does 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House have accessible units?
No, 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 East Capitol St. SE, Upper House has units with dishwashers.

