Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

19165 Custer Ave.

19165 East Custer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19165 East Custer Avenue, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4 beds, 4 baths, 3,539 sqft
Lot: 9,583 sqft
Slab Granite Kitchen Countertops
Stainless Appliances
Washer & Dryer
Including in rent (TV Service, Water, Electricity, Gas, Trash, Landscaping and HOA)

Ceiling Fans
2 Fireplaces

Front Porch
Central Air Conditioning
2 Car Attached Garage
Fenced Yard
Sprinkler System

Eat-In Kitchen
Breakfast Bar

5 Piece Master Bath
Double Bowl Master Bath Sinks
Glass Walk-In Shower

Amazing Creekside Recreation Center at Stroh Ranch. Indoor and Outdoor Pools, Tennis courts, Basketball courts, Lessons, Classes, Events. The whole Town of Parker is open to you, too, with its great open spaces, trails, soccer fields, events, festivals, and shopping.
Indoor Pool
Outdoor Pool
Tennis Courts
Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19165 Custer Ave. have any available units?
19165 Custer Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19165 Custer Ave. have?
Some of 19165 Custer Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19165 Custer Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
19165 Custer Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19165 Custer Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 19165 Custer Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 19165 Custer Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 19165 Custer Ave. offers parking.
Does 19165 Custer Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19165 Custer Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19165 Custer Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 19165 Custer Ave. has a pool.
Does 19165 Custer Ave. have accessible units?
No, 19165 Custer Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 19165 Custer Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19165 Custer Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
