Apartment List
/
CO
/
parker
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

199 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parker, CO

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
1382 sqft
Greatness has no peak at Peak83. Experience an apartment community that raises every expectation. Peak83 is about to give you a breath of fresh air.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
14 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
39 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1400 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1235 sqft
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12839 Ventana Street
12839 Ventana Street, Parker, CO
12839 Ventana Street Available 07/08/20 BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clarke Farms
1 Unit Available
11209 Gilcrest St
11209 Gilcrest Street, Parker, CO
4 bed/ 2.5 bath Single Family Home for Rent in Parker! - This 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 3,137 sq.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12208 Stone TImber Court
12208 Stone Timber Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1522 sqft
This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features - This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features like 10 foot high ceilings and 8-foot doors, slab granite counters, and oil rubbed bronze/nickel fixtures

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21625 Crestone Needles Dr.
21625 Crestone Needles Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2030 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Willow Ridge home - Beautiful two story home near downtown Parker. Three bedrooms upstairs, two and a half baths, extra deep 2 car garage, washer/dryer and large unfinished basement, a/c and fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12962 Banyon Cir
12962 Banyon Circle, Parker, CO
12962 Banyon Cir Available 08/08/20 PRICE REDUCED! 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath, 2186 Sq Ft, 12962 Banyon Cir, Parker - Available 8/8/2020! Welcome home to this stunning and spacious 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bradbury Ranch
1 Unit Available
10748 Appaloosa Court
10748 Appaloosa Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1882 sqft
Bradbury Ranch Stunner-Available Now-Parker 80134 - This beautiful home has an open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, spacious living areas, updated kitchen including Quartz counters, stainless appliance, and a sunny eat-in area that over looks the

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clarke Farms
1 Unit Available
11340 Haswell Dr.
11340 Haswell Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1783 sqft
MOVE IN READY! GREAT PRICE!!! Parker Home - Let me show you this wonderful home in the highly sought out neighborhood Clarke Farms in Parker Colorado! WOW! Beautiful Three bedroom, Three bath home about 1784 sq ft.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8424 Sandreed Cir
8424 Sandreed Circle, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1281 sqft
**** Available Now-Move Tomorrow **** Please No Pets! The house is all wood floors. Don't miss out on this awesome 3 bed/2bath home that is located just off of E470 & Jordan Rd. 2 min from Broncos Training Facility.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
19679 E Elk Creek Dr
19679 East Elk Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
2088 sqft
$500 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS!!! Available on 06/15/2020! 12 Month Lease Term! Newer carpet in the living room and vaulted ceilings for an open and spacious feel.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
8834 Cloverleaf Circle
8834 Cloverleaf Circle, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1406 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
19725 Clubhouse Drive
19725 Clubhouse Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1278 sqft
Parker Hilltop provides a full suite of luxurious amenities to choose from with available apartments for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
11202 Tumbleweed Way
11202 Tumbleweed Way, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming available 4/25. This well cared home is ready for you *Only minutes form Downtown Parker*Great Location* This is a 3 or 4 bedroom home. 4th bed is located in the finished basement which can be used as a third living room or 4th bedroom.

1 of 38

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Parker

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7993 Kalispell Way
7993 South Kalispell Way, Dove Valley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
7993 Kalispell Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in Sought after Southcreek - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome in sought after community of Southcreek. Clean and well maintained.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
9305 Las Ramblas #B
9305 Las Ramblas Court, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1505 sqft
9305 Las Ramblas #B Available 07/16/20 Parker Beautiful Townhome !! - Beautiful Town home !!!!!!!!!!! Main floor home that features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. When you enter into this home you will be surprised.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
9362 Amison Cir. #102
9362 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1436 sqft
Updated 3 Bed/4 Bath Townhouse in Stonegate!!!! - Beautifully updated two story townhome in desirable Stonegate community!! New Paint and Carpet throughout unit!!! Kitchen features hardwood floors, sliding doors to balcony and all appliances

June 2020 Parker Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Parker Rent Report. Parker rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parker rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Parker Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Parker Rent Report. Parker rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parker rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Parker rents declined significantly over the past month

Parker rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Parker stand at $1,417 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,794 for a two-bedroom. Parker's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Parker over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Parker

    As rents have fallen slightly in Parker, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Parker is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Parker's median two-bedroom rent of $1,794 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Parker.
    • While rents in Parker fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Parker than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Parker is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParker 3 BedroomsParker Accessible ApartmentsParker Apartments under $1,100Parker Apartments under $1,200
    Parker Apartments under $1,400Parker Apartments with BalconyParker Apartments with GarageParker Apartments with GymParker Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParker Apartments with Move-in SpecialsParker Apartments with Parking
    Parker Apartments with PoolParker Apartments with Washer-DryerParker Dog Friendly ApartmentsParker Furnished ApartmentsParker Pet Friendly PlacesParker Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
    Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
    Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
    Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
    University of Colorado Colorado Springs