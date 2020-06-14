174 Apartments for rent in Parker, CO with hardwood floors
In the 1850s, gold was discovered in Colorado and, as was expected, people flocked to this place trying to chase their fortunes.
Settlements sprang up like mushrooms following this ruckus and an important irony smacked Alfred Butters right between the eyes: people who've been digging the earth in search of gold may have been staring at it the whole time. The land they're treading is the real gold. As a result of this realization, the 20 Mile House was built and this way station, which provided meals, lodgings, and provisions, became the center of what was to become present-day Parker. Whatever happened to those in search of gold? That we don't know. But since you're in search for rental homes in Parker, it's best to have lessons from history down pat and get on with the hunt wiser. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Parker renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.