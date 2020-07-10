232 Apartments for rent in Parker, CO with washer-dryer

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
17 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
30 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
24 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.
1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
37 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,225
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
50 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,324
1382 sqft
Greatness has no peak at Peak83. Experience an apartment community that raises every expectation. Peak83 is about to give you a breath of fresh air.
1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
26 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
22 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
34 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
19212 East Clear Creek Drive
19212 East Clear Creek Drive, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2330 sqft
19212 East Clear Creek Drive Available 07/25/20 You've found the perfect rental! - Its the perfect blend of quality, style, and location*you could not pick a better street to be on- tree-lined, quiet, flat and easy access to the Cherry Creek Trail 2

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Clarke Farms
17211 Niwot Place
17211 Niwot Place, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2800 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE WITH A PAYMENT OF $2550/MONTH THE FIRST YEAR AND $2650/MONTH THE SECOND YEAR!! *** This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
18669 Stroh Road
18669 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1060 sqft
Available to move in 7/20/2020 Tall ceilings and natural light are the first things you notice when you enter this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1200 square foot condo.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
12853 Capitol Creek St.
12853 Capitop Creek Street, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2000 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in Parker's Stroh Ranch community located on a quiet street with a Cul-De-Sac. Recently updated with flooring, carpets, paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms that give it a new build feel in an established community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Hidden River
20481 Willowbend Lane
20481 Willowbend Lane, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1507 sqft
Laundry in unit, No pets allowed WAIT, IS THIS REALLY IN PARKER? 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH..... WITH UNFINISHED BASEMEN, *FENCED BACK YARD, *SPRINKLER SYSTEM*, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER*, GAS FIREPLACE* AVAILABLE 7-15-2020.
Results within 1 mile of Parker
1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
Courtney Downs Apartment Homes
15849 E Jamison Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,229
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pool with shaded cabanas and fireside lounge. Resident app for maintenance requests and rent payment on the go. Direct access to multi-use trails and parks.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
9305 Las Ramblas #B
9305 Las Ramblas Court, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1505 sqft
9305 Las Ramblas #B Available 07/16/20 Parker Beautiful Townhome !! - Beautiful Town home !!!!!!!!!!! Main floor home that features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. When you enter into this home you will be surprised.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15700 E Jamison Dr #1304
15700 East Jamison Drive, Dove Valley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 Available 08/01/20 Sweet Savannah - Lovely 2 bed 2 bath 1037 square feet, located in Savannah, South of Arapahoe Road. A lovely gated community.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Pinery
6507 Pinewood Drive
6507 North Pinewood Drive, The Pinery, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
6507 Pinewood Drive Available 09/07/20 3-Bedroom Townhome Overlooking The Pinery Golf Course - Available Now!!! - This amazing three level townhome has an open floor plan with lots of natural light and beautiful views!! Two bedrooms are on the top

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
9350 Amison Cir
9350 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
876 sqft
This beautiful condo will be available for lease on July 13th of this year. A virtual tour is available that will allow you to walk through the property from the comfort of your couch! Reach out to us and we can send you the link.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8458 Bluegrass Circle
8458 Bluegrass Circle, Douglas County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1939 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home in the Cottonwood Neighborhood / Parker - Make this 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
15460 Canyon Gulch Ln. #308
15460 Canyon Gulch Lane, Douglas County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
1 bed 1 bath 3rd floor condo off of Chambers - 1 bed 1 bath 3rd floor condo off of Chambers. Washer/dryer, fireplace vaulted ceilings, granite countertops. No pets and no smoking. Please call from 9am - 6pm only.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
11733 Crestop Way
11733 Crestop Way, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1950 sqft
This beautiful townhouse will be available for lease coming up on July 1st of this year. The home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and has over 1,950 square feet of living space.

1 of 22

Last updated March 24 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
11759 Lovegrass Drive
11759 Lovegrass Dr, Douglas County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1989 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 12,13 OR 14 MONTH LEASE!! *** This stunning never lived in 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 26

Last updated December 15 at 09:01pm
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
10428 Celestine Pl
10428 Celestine Place, Douglas County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3543 sqft
Gorgeous home in the heart of Stonegate in Parker. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows make this home feel open and bright.

July 2020 Parker Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Parker Rent Report. Parker rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parker rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Parker rents declined significantly over the past month

Parker rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Parker stand at $1,412 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,787 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Parker's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Parker over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Parker

    As rents have fallen moderately in Parker, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Parker is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Parker's median two-bedroom rent of $1,787 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Parker fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Parker than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Parker is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

