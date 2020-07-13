109 Apartments for rent in Parker, CO with parking

In the 1850s, gold was discovered in Colorado and, as was expected, people flocked to this place trying to chase their fortunes.

Settlements sprang up like mushrooms following this ruckus and an important irony smacked Alfred Butters right between the eyes: people who've been digging the earth in search of gold may have been staring at it the whole time. The land they're treading is the real gold. As a result of this realization, the 20 Mile House was built and this way station, which provided meals, lodgings, and provisions, became the center of what was to become present-day Parker. Whatever happened to those in search of gold? That we don't know.