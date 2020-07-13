109 Apartments for rent in Parker, CO with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Parker apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
37 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,200
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
31 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
26 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,266
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
21 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
52 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,247
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
34 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Reata North
21767 East Tallkid Avenue
21767 East Tallkid Avenue, Parker, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3355 sqft
** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE!! ** This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Clarke Farms
17211 Niwot Place
17211 Niwot Place, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2800 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE WITH A PAYMENT OF $2550/MONTH THE FIRST YEAR AND $2650/MONTH THE SECOND YEAR!! *** This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
18669 Stroh Road
18669 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1060 sqft
Available to move in 7/20/2020 Tall ceilings and natural light are the first things you notice when you enter this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1200 square foot condo.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Douglas
16061 E Tall Timber Lane
16061 East Tall Timber Lane, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2915 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
16061 E Tall Timber Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home in Douglas County School District - Check out this large home in Parker on a cul-de-sac with four bedrooms, plus a main floor study or optional fifth bedroom with an adjacent bathroom, three

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12839 Ventana Street
12839 Ventana Street, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2863 sqft
BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
12853 Capitol Creek St.
12853 Capitop Creek Street, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2000 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in Parker's Stroh Ranch community located on a quiet street with a Cul-De-Sac. Recently updated with flooring, carpets, paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms that give it a new build feel in an established community.

1 of 16

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
11202 Tumbleweed Way
11202 Tumbleweed Way, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1786 sqft
Coming available 4/25. This well cared home is ready for you *Only minutes form Downtown Parker*Great Location* This is a 3 or 4 bedroom home. 4th bed is located in the finished basement which can be used as a third living room or 4th bedroom.

1 of 38

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Hidden River
20481 Willowbend Lane
20481 Willowbend Lane, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1507 sqft
Laundry in unit, No pets allowed WAIT, IS THIS REALLY IN PARKER? 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH..... WITH UNFINISHED BASEMEN, *FENCED BACK YARD, *SPRINKLER SYSTEM*, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER*, GAS FIREPLACE* AVAILABLE 7-15-2020.
Results within 1 mile of Parker
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Courtney Downs Apartment Homes
15849 E Jamison Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,229
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pool with shaded cabanas and fireside lounge. Resident app for maintenance requests and rent payment on the go. Direct access to multi-use trails and parks.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
9305 Las Ramblas #B
9305 Las Ramblas Court, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1505 sqft
9305 Las Ramblas #B Available 07/16/20 Parker Beautiful Townhome !! - Beautiful Town home !!!!!!!!!!! Main floor home that features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. When you enter into this home you will be surprised.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
9783 Ironstone Place
9783 Ironstone Place, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2128 sqft
9783 Ironstone Place Available 08/01/20 Perfect Stonegate home loaded with upgrades on a cul-de-sac.  - This lovely home with 3 bedrooms up + office on main level with built in stone desk.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15700 E Jamison Dr #1304
15700 East Jamison Drive, Dove Valley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 Available 08/01/20 Sweet Savannah - Lovely 2 bed 2 bath 1037 square feet, located in Savannah, South of Arapahoe Road. A lovely gated community.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Pinery
6507 Pinewood Drive
6507 North Pinewood Drive, The Pinery, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
6507 Pinewood Drive Available 09/07/20 3-Bedroom Townhome Overlooking The Pinery Golf Course - Available Now!!! - This amazing three level townhome has an open floor plan with lots of natural light and beautiful views!! Two bedrooms are on the top

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
9350 Amison Cir
9350 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
876 sqft
This beautiful condo will be available for lease on July 13th of this year. A virtual tour is available that will allow you to walk through the property from the comfort of your couch! Reach out to us and we can send you the link.
City Guide for Parker, CO

In the 1850s, gold was discovered in Colorado and, as was expected, people flocked to this place trying to chase their fortunes.

Settlements sprang up like mushrooms following this ruckus and an important irony smacked Alfred Butters right between the eyes: people who've been digging the earth in search of gold may have been staring at it the whole time. The land they're treading is the real gold. As a result of this realization, the 20 Mile House was built and this way station, which provided meals, lodgings, and provisions, became the center of what was to become present-day Parker. Whatever happened to those in search of gold? That we don't know. But since you're in search for rental homes in Parker, it's best to have lessons from history down pat and get on with the hunt wiser. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Parker, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Parker apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

