Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:33 AM

23 Studio Apartments for rent in Parker, CO

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,200
472 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,247
450 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Inverness
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,385
569 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
17 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,329
573 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
55 Units Available
Saddle Rock Ridge
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,312
623 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,323
608 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
49 Units Available
Tallyn's Reach
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,215
600 sqft
Spacious homes surrounded by a gorgeous landscape. Units include kitchen islands, granite counters and laundry. Enjoy on-site fire pit, community garden and gym. Right near E-470.
1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,333
496 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
42 Units Available
Southmoor Park
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,240
594 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Horseshoe Park
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,206
400 sqft
Designer touches like brushed nickel hardware and track lighting. Walk-in closets in all floor plans. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Less than two miles to I-225.
1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Kennedy
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,197
650 sqft
Gracious living just minutes from I-83. On-site laundry facilities, private parking, 24-hour gym and maintenance service, and swimming pool. A clubhouse, sauna, game room, and trash valet. Pet-friendly residences feature patios.
1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Hampden South
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,249
681 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park and pet spa. Rooftop lounge with fire pits. Co-working lounge, coffee and tea bar, pool and hot tub. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and balconies. Near light rail station.
1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
13 Units Available
Hampden South
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,280
657 sqft
In a property with a remodeled clubhouse for residents to relax. Proximity to roadways and public transportation allows for easy access to Downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Park Meadows Mall.
1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
53 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,216
593 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,289
593 sqft
Generous in-home storage and dedicated on-site bike parking. Outdoor fireside lounge. Walking distance from Belleview Light Rail Station and minutes from I-25 and I-225
1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
55 Units Available
The Meadows
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
Studio
$1,314
525 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Southglenn
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,450
587 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
$
166 Units Available
Heather Gardens
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,220
565 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
1 of 59

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
8 Units Available
Hampden
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,094
514 sqft
Community surrounded by green, lush landscaping and Cherry Creek Reservoirs. Right along the Light Rail Park and Ride for public transportation. Residents can easily relax or workout using the on-site fitness center and outdoor pool. Close to Parker Landing, Town Center at Aurora, and much more.
1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
25 Units Available
Hampden South
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,330
546 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
18 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Sable Ridge
13960 East Mississippi Avenue
13960 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora, CO
Studio
$3,500
3375 sqft
Your imagination is your only limit for this space! Easy access and visibility. Anchored by 2 national tenants as well as very established franchises. Well managed and busy busy shopping center off I225 corridor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Sable Ridge
14046 East Mississippi Avenue
14046 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora, CO
Studio
$2,250
2250 sqft
2 UNITS -SAME SIZE (1505sf) available in HIGH TRAFFIC Shopping Center in CENTER OF AURORA- off major interstate I-225. Shopping center has Great visibility with digital signage.

July 2020 Parker Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Parker Rent Report. Parker rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parker rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Parker rents declined significantly over the past month

Parker rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Parker stand at $1,412 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,787 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Parker's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Parker over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Parker

    As rents have fallen moderately in Parker, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Parker is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Parker's median two-bedroom rent of $1,787 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Parker fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Parker than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Parker is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

