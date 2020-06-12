Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:43 PM

202 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parker, CO

Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
42 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1196 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
39 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1014 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
27 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1191 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1111 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
30 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1098 sqft
Greatness has no peak at Peak83. Experience an apartment community that raises every expectation. Peak83 is about to give you a breath of fresh air.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
21 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
971 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1014 sqft
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18297 Cottonwood Dr
18297 Cottonwood Way, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1087 sqft
South Aurora Two Bedroom, Great Price & Location - Property Id: 260655 One of five currently available floorplans, all ready for May/ June.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12896 Ironstone Way #202
12896 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1038 sqft
Well kept, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo for rent - This is a 1038 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. It is located on the the second level. Updated everything!!!! *Tiled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops *Carpeted through out.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
18611 Stroh Rd Unit 5201
18611 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1474 sqft
Come check out this spacious 2-bed condo in Hunters Chase in Parker. This condo is spacious, quiet and has tall expansive ceilings. Natural light just floods into the home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
1 Unit Available
10719 Foxwood Court
10719 Foxwood Court, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1131 sqft
Neat double master with additional half bath on main floor townhome. In Town and Country just off Main Street. Well kept area with swimming pool and tennis court and lost of green space. Walk to downtown to have an ice cream or dinner.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
18669 Stroh Road - 103
18669 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1060 sqft
Nice quiet condo development. This ground level unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The second bathroom is attached to the master bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
19804 Summerset Lane
19804 Summerset Lane, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1595 sqft
Great location in Downtown Parker. 1 block walk to trail system along creek. Small fenced back Patio area. Outside storage locker. Community pool. 1 assigned parking space and numerous guest parking spaces nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Courtney Downs Apartment Homes
15849 E Jamison Dr, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1013 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pool with shaded cabanas and fireside lounge. Resident app for maintenance requests and rent payment on the go. Direct access to multi-use trails and parks.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15778 E Broncos Pl
15778 E Broncos Pl, Dove Valley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Amazing modern living in CityScapes! This south-facing home sits on a corner lot and has over $70, 000 in upgrades. Impressive spacious gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, cooktop gas range and hood, a large spacious island and pantry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
15540 Canyon Gulch Lane
15540 Canyon Gulch Lane, Douglas County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1060 sqft
Relax in your new home today located in the Englewood area.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
30 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1209 sqft
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
$
8 Units Available
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1194 sqft
Convenient location near I-25, Sky Ridge Medical Center and the new Charles Schwab Campus. Modern units with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Saddle Rock Golf Club
12 Units Available
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1228 sqft
Canyons at Saddle Rock provides quick access to Saddle Rock Golf Club and E-470. These apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property is a green, pet-friendly community with a pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
26 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Tallyn's Reach
51 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1234 sqft
Spacious homes surrounded by a gorgeous landscape. Units include kitchen islands, granite counters and laundry. Enjoy on-site fire pit, community garden and gym. Right near E-470.

Welcome to the June 2020 Parker Rent Report. Parker rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parker rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Parker rents declined significantly over the past month

Parker rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Parker stand at $1,417 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,794 for a two-bedroom. Parker's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Parker over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Parker

    As rents have fallen slightly in Parker, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Parker is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Parker's median two-bedroom rent of $1,794 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Parker.
    • While rents in Parker fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Parker than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Parker is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

