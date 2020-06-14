187 Apartments for rent in Parker, CO with gym
1 of 52
1 of 39
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 38
1 of 17
1 of 56
1 of 36
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 37
1 of 42
1 of 19
In the 1850s, gold was discovered in Colorado and, as was expected, people flocked to this place trying to chase their fortunes.
Settlements sprang up like mushrooms following this ruckus and an important irony smacked Alfred Butters right between the eyes: people who've been digging the earth in search of gold may have been staring at it the whole time. The land they're treading is the real gold. As a result of this realization, the 20 Mile House was built and this way station, which provided meals, lodgings, and provisions, became the center of what was to become present-day Parker. Whatever happened to those in search of gold? That we don't know. But since you're in search for rental homes in Parker, it's best to have lessons from history down pat and get on with the hunt wiser. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Parker renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.