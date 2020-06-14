Apartment List
/
CO
/
parker
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Parker, CO

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1235 sqft
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.
Results within 5 miles of Parker
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
$
18 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,263
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
$
Inverness
30 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
16 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,328
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7820 Park Meadows Dr
7820 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,794
Furnished Studios,1 &2 BR Suites-Lone Tree.Pets OK - Property Id: 283835 The Staybridge Suites Park Meadows is an upscale extended stay property offering Studios, 1 BR/BA & 2BR/2BA furnished suites w/ full kitchens.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT
5380 North Lariat Drive, Douglas County, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,490
2100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CASTLE -Private Room -Assisted -Independent Living - Property Id: 282438 ASSISTED LIVING or INDEPENDENT LIVING CONDO CASTLE - 2 Acres, Accessible, Views, Moutain & Forest - Pool Castle Pines area ...
Results within 10 miles of Parker
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Hampden South
32 Units Available
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,324
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Castle Pines
7 Units Available
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,142
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
12 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
13 Units Available
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,532
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished units with garbage disposal, ice maker and fireplace. Community amenities include a coffee bar, fire pit and dog park. Near Cherry Creek Country Club. Easy access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Southmoor Park
18 Units Available
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,374
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Castle Rock
1 Unit Available
309 Anderson St
309 Anderson Street, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
309 Anderson St Available 06/24/20 Corporate Rental, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Heart of Castle Rock - In the heart of Downtown Castle Rock, this bright, fully-furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom plus fully equipped office is less than a half mile from the center

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6001 S. YOSEMITE ST. BLDG. B
6001 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED CONDO IN HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC - Property Id: 298351 * BEAUTIFUL & COZY FULLY FURNISHED & EQUIPPED CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC (DENVER TECH.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Center
1 Unit Available
932 S Dearborn Way
932 South Dearborn Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 Bed 1 Loft 1 Bath Fully Furnished Condo - Aurora - Property Id: 290643 Amazing 1 bedroom, with loft area serving as 1/2 bedroom and 1 bathroom fully furnished condo in Aurora.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Center
1 Unit Available
982 S. Dearborn Way
982 South Dearborn Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
617 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Fully Furnished Condo In Aurora - Property Id: 290638 Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fully furnished condo in Aurora. Close to Anschutz Medical Campus, Children's Hospital and UCHealth.

June 2020 Parker Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Parker Rent Report. Parker rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parker rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Parker Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Parker Rent Report. Parker rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parker rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Parker rents declined significantly over the past month

Parker rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Parker stand at $1,417 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,794 for a two-bedroom. Parker's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Parker over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Parker

    As rents have fallen slightly in Parker, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Parker is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Parker's median two-bedroom rent of $1,794 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Parker.
    • While rents in Parker fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Parker than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Parker is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParker 3 BedroomsParker Accessible ApartmentsParker Apartments under $1,100Parker Apartments under $1,200
    Parker Apartments under $1,400Parker Apartments with BalconyParker Apartments with GarageParker Apartments with GymParker Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParker Apartments with Move-in SpecialsParker Apartments with Parking
    Parker Apartments with PoolParker Apartments with Washer-DryerParker Dog Friendly ApartmentsParker Furnished ApartmentsParker Pet Friendly PlacesParker Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
    Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
    Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
    Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
    University of Colorado Colorado Springs