Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 AM

48 Accessible Apartments for rent in Parker, CO

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,391
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
41 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12896 Ironstone Way #202
12896 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1038 sqft
Well kept, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo for rent - This is a 1038 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. It is located on the the second level. Updated everything!!!! *Tiled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops *Carpeted through out.

1 of 38

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Parker
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
$
Inverness
23 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Saddle Rock Ridge
60 Units Available
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,350
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1135 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Saddle Rock Golf Club
14 Units Available
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1404 sqft
Canyons at Saddle Rock provides quick access to Saddle Rock Golf Club and E-470. These apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property is a green, pet-friendly community with a pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
9 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,259
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,018
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1690 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,467
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,205
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1128 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,418
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a pool and grill area on site. Close to I-25. Shop at the Lincoln Commons Shopping Center. Walk at Belvedere Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,356
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely designed townhomes and flats near I-25. Enjoy a pool, yoga center and media room on site. Right beside Lone Tree Recreation Center and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
22 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,269
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1172 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1177 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
52 Units Available
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,373
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Lincoln Station in Lone Tree. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT
5380 North Lariat Drive, Douglas County, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,490
1700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CASTLE -Private Room -Assisted -Independent Living - Property Id: 282438 ASSISTED LIVING or INDEPENDENT LIVING CONDO CASTLE - 2 Acres, Accessible, Views, Moutain & Forest - Pool Castle Pines area ...
Results within 10 miles of Parker
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
Dayton Triangle
29 Units Available
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1374 sqft
Situated in the Payton Triangle, Denver. Each unit boasts laundry, private patio, fireplace, and high-end kitchen finishes. Amenities include 24-hour gym, business center with WI-fi lounge, parking, pool with hot-tub, and a dog park.

June 2020 Parker Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Parker Rent Report. Parker rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parker rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Parker rents declined significantly over the past month

Parker rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Parker stand at $1,417 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,794 for a two-bedroom. Parker's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Parker over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Parker

    As rents have fallen slightly in Parker, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Parker is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Parker's median two-bedroom rent of $1,794 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Parker.
    • While rents in Parker fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Parker than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Parker is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

