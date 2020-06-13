Apartment List
294 Apartments for rent in Parker, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...
1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
40 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
14 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,196
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,147
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,230
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,452
1382 sqft
Greatness has no peak at Peak83. Experience an apartment community that raises every expectation. Peak83 is about to give you a breath of fresh air.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,185
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,391
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,310
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1235 sqft
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12839 Ventana Street
12839 Ventana Street, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2863 sqft
12839 Ventana Street Available 07/08/20 BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12208 Stone TImber Court
12208 Stone Timber Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1522 sqft
This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features - This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features like 10 foot high ceilings and 8-foot doors, slab granite counters, and oil rubbed bronze/nickel fixtures

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18297 Cottonwood Dr
18297 Cottonwood Way, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1087 sqft
South Aurora Two Bedroom, Great Price & Location - Property Id: 260655 One of five currently available floorplans, all ready for May/ June.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12896 Ironstone Way #202
12896 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1038 sqft
Well kept, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo for rent - This is a 1038 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. It is located on the the second level. Updated everything!!!! *Tiled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops *Carpeted through out.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12962 Banyon Cir
12962 Banyon Circle, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2186 sqft
12962 Banyon Cir Available 08/08/20 PRICE REDUCED! 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath, 2186 Sq Ft, 12962 Banyon Cir, Parker - Available 8/8/2020! Welcome home to this stunning and spacious 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bradbury Ranch
1 Unit Available
10748 Appaloosa Court
10748 Appaloosa Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1882 sqft
Bradbury Ranch Stunner-Available Now-Parker 80134 - This beautiful home has an open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, spacious living areas, updated kitchen including Quartz counters, stainless appliance, and a sunny eat-in area that over looks the

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
18611 Stroh Rd Unit 5201
18611 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1474 sqft
Come check out this spacious 2-bed condo in Hunters Chase in Parker. This condo is spacious, quiet and has tall expansive ceilings. Natural light just floods into the home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8424 Sandreed Cir
8424 Sandreed Circle, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1281 sqft
**** Available Now-Move Tomorrow **** Please No Pets! The house is all wood floors. Don't miss out on this awesome 3 bed/2bath home that is located just off of E470 & Jordan Rd. 2 min from Broncos Training Facility.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
18669 Stroh Road - 103
18669 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1060 sqft
Nice quiet condo development. This ground level unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The second bathroom is attached to the master bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
19804 Summerset Lane
19804 Summerset Lane, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1595 sqft
Great location in Downtown Parker. 1 block walk to trail system along creek. Small fenced back Patio area. Outside storage locker. Community pool. 1 assigned parking space and numerous guest parking spaces nearby.

1 of 38

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Parker
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Courtney Downs Apartment Homes
15849 E Jamison Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pool with shaded cabanas and fireside lounge. Resident app for maintenance requests and rent payment on the go. Direct access to multi-use trails and parks.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
9355 Amison Circle
9355 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1439 sqft
Nice Townhome in pool community. Open and comfortable floor plan. Covered front porch and balcony. In-front street parking and 2 car tandem garage. Great location with easy C-470 highway access.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15778 E Broncos Pl
15778 E Broncos Pl, Dove Valley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Amazing modern living in CityScapes! This south-facing home sits on a corner lot and has over $70, 000 in upgrades. Impressive spacious gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, cooktop gas range and hood, a large spacious island and pantry.
City Guide for Parker, CO

In the 1850s, gold was discovered in Colorado and, as was expected, people flocked to this place trying to chase their fortunes.

Settlements sprang up like mushrooms following this ruckus and an important irony smacked Alfred Butters right between the eyes: people who've been digging the earth in search of gold may have been staring at it the whole time. The land they're treading is the real gold. As a result of this realization, the 20 Mile House was built and this way station, which provided meals, lodgings, and provisions, became the center of what was to become present-day Parker. Whatever happened to those in search of gold? That we don't know. But since you're in search for rental homes in Parker, it's best to have lessons from history down pat and get on with the hunt wiser. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Parker, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Parker renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

