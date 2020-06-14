Apartment List
247 Apartments for rent in Parker, CO with garage

Parker apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,391
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,230
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
30 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,180
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1235 sqft
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
39 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
$
13 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,196
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,147
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
16061 E Tall Timber Lane
16061 East Tall Timber Lane, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2914 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this large home in Parker on a cul-de-sac with four bedrooms, plus a main floor study or optional fifth bedroom with an adjacent bathroom, three full bathrooms, unfinished basement, and attached garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12962 Banyon Cir
12962 Banyon Circle, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2186 sqft
12962 Banyon Cir Available 08/08/20 PRICE REDUCED! 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath, 2186 Sq Ft, 12962 Banyon Cir, Parker - Available 8/8/2020! Welcome home to this stunning and spacious 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bradbury Ranch
1 Unit Available
10748 Appaloosa Court
10748 Appaloosa Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1882 sqft
Bradbury Ranch Stunner-Available Now-Parker 80134 - This beautiful home has an open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, spacious living areas, updated kitchen including Quartz counters, stainless appliance, and a sunny eat-in area that over looks the

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21625 Crestone Needles Dr.
21625 Crestone Needles Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2030 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Willow Ridge home - Beautiful two story home near downtown Parker. Three bedrooms upstairs, two and a half baths, extra deep 2 car garage, washer/dryer and large unfinished basement, a/c and fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
12839 Ventana Street
12839 Ventana Street, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2863 sqft
12839 Ventana Street Available 07/08/20 BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12208 Stone TImber Court
12208 Stone Timber Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1522 sqft
This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features - This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features like 10 foot high ceilings and 8-foot doors, slab granite counters, and oil rubbed bronze/nickel fixtures

1 of 16

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
11202 Tumbleweed Way
11202 Tumbleweed Way, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1786 sqft
Coming available 4/25. This well cared home is ready for you *Only minutes form Downtown Parker*Great Location* This is a 3 or 4 bedroom home. 4th bed is located in the finished basement which can be used as a third living room or 4th bedroom.

1 of 38

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Parker
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
Courtney Downs Apartment Homes
15849 E Jamison Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pool with shaded cabanas and fireside lounge. Resident app for maintenance requests and rent payment on the go. Direct access to multi-use trails and parks.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
9355 Amison Circle
9355 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1439 sqft
Nice Townhome in pool community. Open and comfortable floor plan. Covered front porch and balcony. In-front street parking and 2 car tandem garage. Great location with easy C-470 highway access.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
9305 Las Ramblas #B
9305 Las Ramblas Court, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1505 sqft
9305 Las Ramblas #B Available 07/16/20 Parker Beautiful Townhome !! - Beautiful Town home !!!!!!!!!!! Main floor home that features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. When you enter into this home you will be surprised.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15778 E Broncos Pl
15778 E Broncos Pl, Dove Valley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Amazing modern living in CityScapes! This south-facing home sits on a corner lot and has over $70, 000 in upgrades. Impressive spacious gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, cooktop gas range and hood, a large spacious island and pantry.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7993 Kalispell Way
7993 South Kalispell Way, Dove Valley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
7993 Kalispell Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in Sought after Southcreek - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome in sought after community of Southcreek. Clean and well maintained.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
9362 Amison Cir. #102
9362 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1436 sqft
Updated 3 Bed/4 Bath Townhouse in Stonegate!!!! - Beautifully updated two story townhome in desirable Stonegate community!! New Paint and Carpet throughout unit!!! Kitchen features hardwood floors, sliding doors to balcony and all appliances

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
11733 Crestop Way
11733 Crestop Way, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1950 sqft
This beautiful townhouse will be available for lease coming up on July 1st of this year. The home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and has over 1,950 square feet of living space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Parker, CO

Parker apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

