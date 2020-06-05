2142 South Yukon Street

Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Green Gables will welcome you with 2,360 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Jewell Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walgreens, Starbucks, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Green Cables Elementary School, Carmody Middle School, and Bear Creek High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



