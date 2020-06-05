All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 2142 South Yukon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
2142 South Yukon Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 9:05 PM

2142 South Yukon Street

2142 South Yukon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2142 South Yukon Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Carmody

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Green Gables will welcome you with 2,360 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Jewell Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walgreens, Starbucks, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Green Cables Elementary School, Carmody Middle School, and Bear Creek High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 South Yukon Street have any available units?
2142 South Yukon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2142 South Yukon Street have?
Some of 2142 South Yukon Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 South Yukon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2142 South Yukon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 South Yukon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2142 South Yukon Street is pet friendly.
Does 2142 South Yukon Street offer parking?
Yes, 2142 South Yukon Street offers parking.
Does 2142 South Yukon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 South Yukon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 South Yukon Street have a pool?
No, 2142 South Yukon Street does not have a pool.
Does 2142 South Yukon Street have accessible units?
No, 2142 South Yukon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 South Yukon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2142 South Yukon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2142 South Yukon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2142 South Yukon Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College