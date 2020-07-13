All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM

One Belmar Place Apartments

770 S Vance St · (303) 945-3294
Location

770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-226 · Avail. now

$1,598

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 1-146 · Avail. now

$1,989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 1-122 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-304 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 2-303 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 2-103 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One Belmar Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Come home to One Belmar Place in beautiful Lakewood, Colorado, nestled on the edge of Denver. Choose from any of our eleven floor plans, featuring one and two bedroom layouts. Attached garages and fireplaces are available in select homes. Every residence provides an atmosphere of comfort with walk-in closets, high ceilings, washers and dryers, and gourmet kitchens, including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Relax on your own balcony or patio, and experience the higher standard of living you've been waiting for.
Our pet-friendly community has been crafted for your satisfaction with amenities that surpass expectations. Take advantage of our state-of-the-art fitness center, and then dive into our shimmering swimming pool or unwind in our soothing spa. Lounge with friends at our clubhouse with an internet cafe and coffee bar. Call to schedule a tour today, and let One Belmar Place welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee; $8 utility transfer fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $2 pest control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Dogs and cats are welcome with certain restrictions. Please call the leasing office for details and ask management for a pet interview.
Storage Details: Additional Storage $25 monthly

Frequently Asked Questions

Does One Belmar Place Apartments have any available units?
One Belmar Place Apartments has 17 units available starting at $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does One Belmar Place Apartments have?
Some of One Belmar Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One Belmar Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
One Belmar Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is One Belmar Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, One Belmar Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does One Belmar Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, One Belmar Place Apartments offers parking.
Does One Belmar Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, One Belmar Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does One Belmar Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, One Belmar Place Apartments has a pool.
Does One Belmar Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, One Belmar Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does One Belmar Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, One Belmar Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does One Belmar Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, One Belmar Place Apartments has units with air conditioning.

