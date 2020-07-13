One Belmar Place Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments dog grooming area e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Come home to One Belmar Place in beautiful Lakewood, Colorado, nestled on the edge of Denver. Choose from any of our eleven floor plans, featuring one and two bedroom layouts. Attached garages and fireplaces are available in select homes. Every residence provides an atmosphere of comfort with walk-in closets, high ceilings, washers and dryers, and gourmet kitchens, including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Relax on your own balcony or patio, and experience the higher standard of living you've been waiting for.

Our pet-friendly community has been crafted for your satisfaction with amenities that surpass expectations. Take advantage of our state-of-the-art fitness center, and then dive into our shimmering swimming pool or unwind in our soothing spa. Lounge with friends at our clubhouse with an internet cafe and coffee bar. Call to schedule a tour today, and let One Belmar Place welcome you home.