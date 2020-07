Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage green community internet access

Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design. Life at Mason Street Flats means being able to take a hike at Horsetooth Reservoir then going home to sink into stylish comfort. Our studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments were designed with comfort, character, and functionality to let you do it all. In the city that is consistently listed as a best place to live, youll enjoy stunning views, premium amenities, and a spirited community. Its everything youre looking for in a home and everything you value in a community.