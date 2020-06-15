All apartments in Fort Collins
927 Saddlebrook Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

927 Saddlebrook Lane

927 Saddlebrook Lane · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

927 Saddlebrook Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 927 Saddlebrook Lane · Avail. Aug 5

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
927 Saddlebrook Lane Available 08/05/20 Beautifully Manicured Home! Available August! - This is a sublease through July 2021

3 bedroom, 2 bath in highly sought-after Fort Collins neighborhood - this home won't last long. Gorgeous wood floors throughout the entire upstairs, including the kitchen and bedrooms, which will make cleaning a breeze! Each room seamlessly flows into the next, creating a very inviting floor plan. You'll be able to cook dinner and still be a part of what's going on in the family room! Stainless steel appliances and the open kitchen are perfect for tenants looking for a touch of modern living.

Two bedrooms with ample closet space and large windows are located just down the hall from the spacious master suite with walk-in closet and 4-piece bathroom. You're going to love the large tub!

Plan for summer nights on the generously-sized back porch, complete with a beautifully maintained lawn and raised garden beds! Since the house backs up to a green belt, you'll have plenty of privacy and easy access to a peaceful, community walking trail.

2 car attached garage. Included washer and dryer. Tenants are required to put all utilities in their name. Pets considered with additional $300/pet deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurement is for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents over 18 years of age must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

(RLNE2523297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Saddlebrook Lane have any available units?
927 Saddlebrook Lane has a unit available for $2,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 Saddlebrook Lane have?
Some of 927 Saddlebrook Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 Saddlebrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
927 Saddlebrook Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Saddlebrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 Saddlebrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 927 Saddlebrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 927 Saddlebrook Lane does offer parking.
Does 927 Saddlebrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 927 Saddlebrook Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Saddlebrook Lane have a pool?
No, 927 Saddlebrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 927 Saddlebrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 927 Saddlebrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Saddlebrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 Saddlebrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
