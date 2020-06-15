Amenities

927 Saddlebrook Lane Available 08/05/20 Beautifully Manicured Home! Available August! - This is a sublease through July 2021



3 bedroom, 2 bath in highly sought-after Fort Collins neighborhood - this home won't last long. Gorgeous wood floors throughout the entire upstairs, including the kitchen and bedrooms, which will make cleaning a breeze! Each room seamlessly flows into the next, creating a very inviting floor plan. You'll be able to cook dinner and still be a part of what's going on in the family room! Stainless steel appliances and the open kitchen are perfect for tenants looking for a touch of modern living.



Two bedrooms with ample closet space and large windows are located just down the hall from the spacious master suite with walk-in closet and 4-piece bathroom. You're going to love the large tub!



Plan for summer nights on the generously-sized back porch, complete with a beautifully maintained lawn and raised garden beds! Since the house backs up to a green belt, you'll have plenty of privacy and easy access to a peaceful, community walking trail.



2 car attached garage. Included washer and dryer. Tenants are required to put all utilities in their name. Pets considered with additional $300/pet deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurement is for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents over 18 years of age must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



