Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/05/20 Great 3 br 2 full bath townhome in SE Fort Collins - Property Id: 308574



COZY town-home in SE Fort Collins.

3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 study room, open living room and garden level family room

Basic cable, water, sewer, trash & snow removal and lovely landscaping are paid;

All appliances including refrigerator, AC, dishwasher, laundry hook-ups and beautiful maple cabinets;



$1495 deposit with 1 year lease.

Pets need $300 deposit and each pet needs $40/month rent.

Good credit 680 or higher, Income 3 times the amount of rent, Good rental references or Home Owner, pass a criminal background check. All requirements will be verified.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6715-autumn-ridge-dr-fort-collins-co/308574

