6715 Autumn Ridge Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6715 Autumn Ridge Dr

6715 Autumn Ridge Drive · (970) 215-3167
Location

6715 Autumn Ridge Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1495 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/05/20 Great 3 br 2 full bath townhome in SE Fort Collins - Property Id: 308574

COZY town-home in SE Fort Collins.
3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 study room, open living room and garden level family room
Basic cable, water, sewer, trash & snow removal and lovely landscaping are paid;
All appliances including refrigerator, AC, dishwasher, laundry hook-ups and beautiful maple cabinets;

$1495 deposit with 1 year lease.
Pets need $300 deposit and each pet needs $40/month rent.
Good credit 680 or higher, Income 3 times the amount of rent, Good rental references or Home Owner, pass a criminal background check. All requirements will be verified.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6715-autumn-ridge-dr-fort-collins-co/308574
Property Id 308574

(RLNE5947162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr have any available units?
6715 Autumn Ridge Dr has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr have?
Some of 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6715 Autumn Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6715 Autumn Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
