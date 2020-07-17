Amenities
Available 08/05/20 Great 3 br 2 full bath townhome in SE Fort Collins - Property Id: 308574
COZY town-home in SE Fort Collins.
3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 study room, open living room and garden level family room
Basic cable, water, sewer, trash & snow removal and lovely landscaping are paid;
All appliances including refrigerator, AC, dishwasher, laundry hook-ups and beautiful maple cabinets;
$1495 deposit with 1 year lease.
Pets need $300 deposit and each pet needs $40/month rent.
Good credit 680 or higher, Income 3 times the amount of rent, Good rental references or Home Owner, pass a criminal background check. All requirements will be verified.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6715-autumn-ridge-dr-fort-collins-co/308574
Property Id 308574
(RLNE5947162)