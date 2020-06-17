Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 Available 06/01/20 3860 Manhattan Avenue #5 - Welcome to luxury! Gorgeous Park Avenue model in Manhattan Townhomes community is a must see. This home boasts rich wood floors on main level, and a kitchen with stainliness appliances, granite counters cut glass backsplash and views from the living area of open space! Laundry room on main level features tile floors and leads to the attached 2 car garage.Upper level welcomes you with a wonderful loft area, oversized linen closet, generous sized bedrooms, and tile floors in bathrooms. Huge master bedroom features 3 windows for lots of natural light, raised counters with dual sinks in private master bathroom, massive walk-in closet and shower with bench.Less than a mile to Foothills Mall, The Max transit station, and Troutman Park!

NO STUDENTS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5604308)