Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:33 AM

3860 Manhattan Avenue 5

3860 Manhattan Avenue · (970) 214-8559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3860 Manhattan Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Troutman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 Available 06/01/20 3860 Manhattan Avenue #5 - Welcome to luxury! Gorgeous Park Avenue model in Manhattan Townhomes community is a must see. This home boasts rich wood floors on main level, and a kitchen with stainliness appliances, granite counters cut glass backsplash and views from the living area of open space! Laundry room on main level features tile floors and leads to the attached 2 car garage.Upper level welcomes you with a wonderful loft area, oversized linen closet, generous sized bedrooms, and tile floors in bathrooms. Huge master bedroom features 3 windows for lots of natural light, raised counters with dual sinks in private master bathroom, massive walk-in closet and shower with bench.Less than a mile to Foothills Mall, The Max transit station, and Troutman Park!
NO STUDENTS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5604308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 have any available units?
3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 have?
Some of 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 pet-friendly?
No, 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 offer parking?
Yes, 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 does offer parking.
Does 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 have a pool?
No, 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 does not have a pool.
Does 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 have accessible units?
No, 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
