This home features a vaulted ceiling that allows a lot of light and a very open floor plan. Nice sized kitchen with an eat in breakfast nook along with a slider out to the backyard. Off the kitchen there is a second living area that features a wood burning fireplace and access to the unfinished area which holds the washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Upstairs features a master bedroom with a ¾ private bath and a walk-in closet as well as 2 additional bedrooms along with a full hall bath.



