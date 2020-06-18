All apartments in Fort Collins
1712 Glenwood Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1712 Glenwood Drive

1712 Glenwood Drive · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
Location

1712 Glenwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Village West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1712 Glenwood Drive · Avail. Aug 5

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1712 Glenwood Drive Available 08/05/20 Space Galore - Double Living Rooms! AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! - Nice tri-level in a shady, quiet neighborhood. Spacious bedrooms, 2 living rooms, an office, 2 car garage, and a huge backyard! Available August 2020 but you can tour now! Pets welcome!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3952269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Glenwood Drive have any available units?
1712 Glenwood Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 Glenwood Drive have?
Some of 1712 Glenwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Glenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Glenwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Glenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 Glenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1712 Glenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1712 Glenwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 1712 Glenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 Glenwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Glenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1712 Glenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Glenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1712 Glenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Glenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 Glenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
