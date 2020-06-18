Amenities
1712 Glenwood Drive Available 08/05/20 Space Galore - Double Living Rooms! AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! - Nice tri-level in a shady, quiet neighborhood. Spacious bedrooms, 2 living rooms, an office, 2 car garage, and a huge backyard! Available August 2020 but you can tour now! Pets welcome!
My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803
Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)
(RLNE3952269)